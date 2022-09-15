The DPZ launches a cycle of colloquiums on cinema and literature in the province that will reach 20 municipalities

The Zaragoza Provincial Council has launched Zaragoza province scenario. 60 years of books and moviesa new cycle of talks with which spread literature and cinema linked to the territory, either because they were recorded and written in the area or because they were created by authors and artists from Zaragoza. This new cultural proposal of the DPZ will visit 20 municipal libraries of the province in the hands of seven writers, journalists and actors specialized in the matter.

The meetings will take place from September to November in the libraries of these 20 locations: Torres de Berrellén, Sástago, Arándiga, Alfajarín, Tauste, Belmonte de Gracián, El Burgo de Ebro, Cabañas de Ebro, Malón, Villamayor de Gállego, Épila, Novallas, Alcalá de Ebro, Cosuenda, Chiprana, Sobradiel, Farlete, Villalba de Perejil, Luesia and Mequinenza. In them, talks will be held with these seven specialists: Marisol Aznar, Antón Castro, Eva Hinojosa, Luis Rabanaque, Aloma Rodríguez, Ana Segura and Miguel Mena.

The objective of this cycle is to disseminate and remember those films, books, authors and performers that have a direct relationship with the province of Zaragoza to highlight the important role it has played for decades in these cultural industries. The dates on which each colloquium will take place will be announced by each municipality.

“Zaragoza province is rich in landscapes and rich in talent and we thought of bringing it all together to make it known in a fun and entertaining way. 20 villages will benefit from this new activity, in which colloquiums will be held with which we will go through books and films that are related to our province, knowing data such as which characters have passed through our land, where and how well-known films have been recorded or what many of our writers have been inspired by”, highlighted the deputy delegate of Archives and Libraries of the Diputación de Zaragoza, Mercedes Trébol.

“Extensive and diverse”

For his part, the coordinator of the cycle, the journalist Miguel Mena, has highlighted that Zaragoza province “is very extensive and diverse and has served many times as a cinematographic and literary setting, something that is reflected, for example, in the great importance and number of film festivals such as La Almunia, Tarazona, Fuentes de Ebro, Uncastillo, Ainzón, Mequinenza or Darosa”. The objective of these colloquium talks, Mena explained, is to “disseminate how much good has been done here both in literature and in cinema and that those who do not know it appreciate it without neglecting the tourist pull of the filming”.

“The topic lends itself to spending an entertaining afternoon, talking not only about information but also about jokes and anecdotes,” journalist Ana Segura, one of the seven specialists participating in the cycle, highlighted for her part. “Our role is going to be that those who come to the libraries spend an entertaining afternoon. The list of actors, directors, writers, novels and characters is impressive, from spiderman moving through the streets of Belchite to the shootings in the Veruela and Piedra monastery”, Segura pointed out.





Zaragoza province scenario

In the province of Western movies and literary adaptations, cult films and blockbuster comedies have been shot in Zaragoza. Actresses like Uma Thurman, Natalie Portman and Penélope Cruz, actors like Paco Rabal, Antonio Banderas and Javier Bardem, directors like Berlanga, Bigas Luna and Terry Gillian have passed through here. Titles such as ‘Requiem for a Spanish peasant’, ‘La heifer’, ‘La novia’ or ‘Jamón, jamon’ have been shot in the province of Zaragoza.

As for literature, authors of great importance such as Santiago Lorén (second winner of the Planeta Prize), Jesús Moncada, José Luis Corral, Luis Zueco, Ildefonso Manuel Gil or Rosendo Tello they were born in different municipalities of the province, and others born outside of Aragon, such as Antón Castro, Carmen Santos or Miguel Mena, have chosen it as the setting for some of their works.

All this will be discussed in the 20 organized talks, meetings that take the form of colloquiums between specialists and the public in which they will be able to learn more information and curiosities about the films and books through photographs of characters and settings as well as of images of some of the commented films.

Specialists and municipalities where the talks will take place

Marisol Aznar: Towers of Berrellén, Sástago and Arándiga

Bachelor of Art History. Screenwriter and film, theater and television actress in programs such as ‘Oregón TV’ and series such as ‘Cuerpo de elite’ on Antena 3, ‘Señoras del hampa’ on Tele 5, ‘Stories to keep you awake’ on Amazon Prime, or HBO’s ‘Come on Juan’. She has also participated in films such as ‘Blessed calamity’, ‘La Tribu’ or ‘Perdiendo el este’.

Eva Hinojosa: El Burgo de Ebro, Cabañas de Ebro and Malón

Aragon TV journalist. Since 2009 he has collaborated with Cadena SER Aragón, where he currently directs a weekly space on books. In 2009 he published ‘In search of felinity’ and has participated in various collective publications such as ‘Toponymy, nimia’ and the storybooks, sponsored by Rosa Montero, ‘In stories with Rosa’ and ‘Red lips, chocolate and a rose’ .

Miguel Mena: Luesia and Mequinenza

Journalist and writer. Professional Career Award from the Association of Journalists of Aragon. He worked for thirty-eight years at Cadena SER Aragón, where he directed and presented programs such as Estudio de Guardia, La Ventana de Aragón and A vive Aragón. He was the Adoptive son of Zaragoza and the Santa Isabel Gold Medal of the Zaragoza Provincial Council.

Luis Rabanaque: Villamayor de Gallego, Epila and Novallas

Actor and screenwriter with a long career in theater and television. In theater he has worked with companies such as Teatro del Temple, Tranvía Teatro or Teatro Che y Moche. On television, he is part of the ‘Oregón TV’ team and has been a documentary filmmaker, screenwriter and co-producer of ‘Vuelta Atras’. He has also worked in cinema, in films such as ‘Bendita calamidad’, and advertising, as well as in performing arts training.

Aloma Rodríguez: Alcalá de Ebro, Cosuenda and Chiprana

Degree in Hispanic Philology. Writer and cultural journalist. She is a member of the editorial team of the magazine ‘Letras Libres’, she is currently a contributor to Radio 3 and the supplement La Lectura of the newspaper El Mundo. She has previously collaborated with El País, Heraldo de Aragón, Radio Nacional and Aragón TV.

Ana Segura: Sobradiel, Farlete and Villalba de Perejil

Degree in Information Sciences. Doctor in Communication and Information. Head of Content at Aragón Radio. Professor in the Degree in Journalism at the University of Zaragoza. Since 2016 she directs and presents the daily cultural program ‘La Torre de Babel’. Since 2002 she coordinates Aragón Radio Podcast and since 2019 the Aragón Cultura digital project.

Antón Castro: Alfajarín, Tauste and Belmonte de Gracián

Journalist and writer. National Award for Cultural Journalism in 2013. Professor at the University of Experience. He directs the Arts and Letters supplement of Heraldo de Aragón and the Aragón TV program ‘Sin coverage’. Previously, he directed the television program ‘Drafts’ and the cultural supplements of El Día de Aragón and El Periódico de Aragón.