The College of Veterinarians of Madrid celebrates the VI edition of the Animal Welfare Awards

Image of the last edition of the Awards, in which are Paloma Martn, Minister of the Environment, Housing and Agriculture of the Community of Madrid, Carmen López, national champion of Adapted Dressage, Felipe Vilas, president of Colvema, and the writer and veterinarian Gonzalo Giner, among others.

The Official College of Veterinarians of Madrid (Colvema) celebrates the VI edition of its Animal Welfare Awardswith which it recognizes the work of individuals, institutions and animals in promoting the well-being and quality of life of animals and people.

The ceremony will take place the next Wednesday September 21 at the college headquarters and be conducted by the journalist and writer, Melisa Tuya. The prizes will be awarded this year to the person and the institution committed to animal welfare, awards that will be received by Father Angel and the veterinarians who rescued the animals from the volcano of La Palma, in addition to the guide dog, Xabat, as the animal of 2022 more committed to society.

In this way, Colvema has wanted to recognize the respect, love and involvement of the Father Angel who, with his actions, always values ​​the role that pets play in society; to the group of veterinarians of La Palma, for their rescue work during the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, four thousand animals are still alive thanks to their heroic performance; and, finally, the farmer Xabat, who has restored the illusion of his owner, Alberto Villalba, the first blind person without hands in the world to have a guide dog.

With the delivery of these awards, the collegiate institution aims to raise public awareness of the importance of animal welfare and their participation in society since, as its president, Felipe Vilas, explains, the role that animals play in society it is becoming more relevant every day, to the point that today they are not seen as pets, but rather as a member of the family.

The Animal Welfare Awards are an initiative created by the Official College of Veterinarians of Madrid, in 2015. Since its launch, entities, companies, animals and individuals such as Marta Esteban, producer of the film Truman; Judge Fernando Grande Marlaska; the writers Gonzalo Giner and Rosa Montero, as well as Seprona, the Leche Pascual Group or the Group for the Rehabilitation of the Native Fauna and its Habitat (Grefa), have obtained recognition for their commitment to promoting well-being and quality of life of the animals.