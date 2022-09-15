The 8 best film trilogies

Omne trium perfectum: Everything that comes in threes is perfect, so it’s no wonder that some of the best movies we know of are trilogies, that is, a series of three works whose themes are related or a set of three things that go together , which constitute a whole. Cinema and literature have always been made up of trilogies: this is because some stories are difficult to tell in just two hours… or sometimes it is too tempting to make sequels to a success. In any case, it is always a pleasure for fans to find their favorite characters or discover a story tied to the one they liked.

So today we are finished with the eternal question of “what should we see tonight?”, because we opted for the choice of sagas. Because if, as for the author of these lines, some of them have simply fallen by the wayside due to lack of time or space, the moment seems propitious to plunge into the universe of the trilogies, many of which have quickly passed into be part of the pantheon of cult movies. For this reason, they are among the films that you have to see at least once in your life and that you enjoy watching when you have the opportunity. Whether the classics or The Godfather either starwarsor more recent as Dark Knight, even today they continue to seduce our cinephile souls. Get the popcorn ready and sit on the couch: tonight is a movie night with this selection of iconic movie trilogies.

Advertising

8. The Vengeance Trilogy (2002-2005) | Director Park Chan-Wook

The Vengeance Trilogy. Photography: Slant Magazine

Made by: Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, Oldboy, Lady Vengeance

The three revenge-focused stories directed by Park Chan-wook certainly deserve a mention: using great long shots, with powerful staging and amazing performances by actors like Min-sik Choi, Yeong-ae Lee Y Kang-ho Song, the Revenge Trilogy is mandatory for anyone who loves cinema. Using violence very explicitly and exploring the central theme with different stories, Park was able to access deeply a very complex motif while delivering action-packed films and masterful character development.

Advertising

7. The Indiana Jones Trilogy (1981-1989) | Dir.Steven Spielberg

The Indiana Jones Trilogy. Photography: CBR

Made by: Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Advertising

Written and directed by two of the biggest names in Hollywood, the original trilogy of Indiana Jones It raised the bar when it comes to action-adventure movies. Four decades after his screen debut, Indy remains one of the most iconic leading men of all time, and his adventures are still as enjoyable to watch as they were in the 1980s…if we ignore the theft of cultural relics from other countries, of course. . The movies are full of memorable moments, like the iconic falling rock scene, and indeed the practical effects are impressive too, while the photography does an excellent job of capturing the mystery and suspense that the narrative establishes. More importantly though, the movies are never taken too seriously and this, in turn, makes them a lot of fun to watch.

Advertising

6. The Before Trilogy (1995-2013) | Dir. Richard Linklater

The Before Trilogy. Photography: Empire

Made by: Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, Before Midnight

Richard Linklater did some of his best work in his trilogy of romantic movies: the Trilogy Before, which revolves around the romance of a couple, offers passion with simplicity. Creating an almost mesmerizing romantic experience with the audience, which is precisely the beauty of movies. They are simple, funny, charming and a little sad, like life. Linklater uses a walk-and-talk approach to chronicle a couple’s relationship over 18 years, from when they met until they were married. So much Ethan Hawke What Julie Delpy They give memorable performances in all three films as they literally live the lives of their characters, providing the necessary realism, and few trilogies have managed to capture the essence of life in such an astonishingly simple way.

Advertising

5. The Original Trilogy of starwars (1977-1981) | Directed by George Lucas

The Star Wars Trilogy. Photography: ScreenRant

Made by: A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of The Jedi

This space opera series released in 1997 featured a sci-fi conflict between an empire and a group of rebels, between two orders, one good and one evil — the Sith and the Jedi — and a power called the Force, which permeated it. everything and everyone but that could only be used as a weapon by certain specific individuals who were born with the Force. It was an immersive, dazzlingly detailed world populated by noble heroes, malevolent villains, and a sarcastic Darth Vader. Without a doubt, the series is one of the pillars of pop culture, and since then it has been not only a source of inspiration for two trilogies (one of prequels and one of sequels), but countless stories from that distant galaxy that still continue to conquer us. .

4. The Dollar Trilogy (1964-1966) | Directed by Sergio Leone

The Dollar Trilogy. Photography: YouTube

Made by: A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

Blatantly bizarre, absurdly violent, but totally enjoyable as hell, the Dollar Trilogy, directed by Serge Leone, remains the series that established the Spaghetti Western genre, and inspired the creation of many more Spaghetti Western movies. The three films of the trilogy (especially The Good, The Bad and The Ugly) consistently rank among the highest-rated Westerns of all time. Although it was not Leone’s intention, the three films came to be considered a trilogy that followed the exploits of the so-called “Man with No Name,” played by Clint Eastwood, and who offers some of the best performances of his long and successful career. For western movie fans, this trilogy remains quintessential, with only a handful of films coming close to its excellence in the more than half-century since its release.

3. The trilogy of Dark Knight (2005-2012) | Directed by Christopher Nolan

The Dark Knight Trilogy. Photography: Comicvine

Made by: Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises

With this trilogy Christopher Nolan definitely changed the superhero genre forever. Starring Christian bale in the title role, Batman Begin introduced an origin story for the well-known character, something that had not been done in live action. Fans saw how the man we call Batman came to be. With an unusually strong cast for a superhero movie, batmanbegins it was a commercial comic book movie coupled with an incredibly strong script and direction. The Dak Knight, Probably the best superhero movie ever made, it came out in 2008 and brought us amazing acting from Heather Ledger as Joker, Batman’s nemesis, who outshone even the hero of the story. YES well your conclusion The Dark Knight Rises It was not so critically successful, it was a very good closing for this trilogy, which continues to be the standard for DC Comics to follow in its adaptations to this day.

2. The Trilogy of The Godfather (1972-1990) | Dir. Francis Ford Coppola

The Godfather Trilogy. Photography: All About Movies

Made by: The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, The Godfather Part III

The trilogy of The Godfather of Francis Ford Coppola It is almost perfect in every way. The acting is incredible, the plot inspired by the novel by mario puzzo is captivating, and the hauntingly beautiful compositions of Broken Boy they are the perfect accompaniment to the harrowing plot. They are also some of the most authentic organized crime movies ever made and have inspired countless directors and actors since their release. The first film does a magnificent job of introducing its characters, while introducing the viewer to the world of organized crime. Its sequel goes a step further, completing Michael’s transformation from mild-mannered veteran to criminal mastermind and kingpin. The third part falls a bit short, but perhaps it is more the result of the great expectations created by the excellence of the first two films than anything else.

1. The Trilogy of The Lord of the Rings (2001-2003) | Directed by Peter Jackson

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy. Photography: CBR

Made by: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, The Return of the King

Two decades ago, the trilogy of The Lord of the Rings It definitely took fantasy to a level the genre had never seen before: not only was it a masterful production, but it garnered huge acclaim from fans and critics upon its release. Winner of 17 Oscars, especially for The Return Of The King, which won all 11 categories for which it was nominated, including Best Picture and Best Director, and with 30 nominations in the trilogy, The Lord of the Rings is one of the milestones in fantasy blockbusters and has a great job by the director Peter Jackson. Adapted from the famous trilogy written by J. R. R. Tolkienthis story still resonates in our hearts, and it is without a doubt one of the best of all time, with a place of honor on our list more than deserved.

Thank you for reading our reports. Independent journalism does not finance itself. We need your support with a contribution, be it big or small for a coffee for our crew. No matter where you are in the world, support us from just CLP 1,000 by WebPay (if you are in Chile) or USD 1 by PayPal (if you are outside of Chile).

After reading, what did you think?