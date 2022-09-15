The 2022 Emmy Awards carpet is full of glamour: Kaley Cuoco, Zendaya and Amanda Seyfried sweep | Photo gallery | Fashion and Beauty
2 of 16 Andrew Garfield opted for white in an integral way. No black suit jacket that looks like a funeral. Posts to wear a tuxedo, better to put a note of color.
3 of 16 Zendaya was, in our opinion, the great winner of the 2022 Emmy Awards carpet. His spectacular Valentino dress paired with Bulgari jewelry With a classic black cut, she enhanced her spectacular beauty. The young woman triumphed thanks to her role as Rue in Euphoria
4 of 16 We cannot be objective with Rosario Dawson. We love. Whatever you wear. We do not care. She could go with a denim overalls, yellow shirt and sneakers and we would think that she is ravishing. But if you also put this spectacular Christian Siriano dress leaves us breathless
5 of 16 The pink and light tones triumphed on the carpet of the 2022 Emmy Awards. In addition, silky, transparent and light fabrics were imposed on the ornate of other ceremonies. Alexandra Daddario could be the perfect example of tonight’s trend. Dior turned her into this goddess.
6 of 16 Lizzo She is becoming one of the most present artists at award ceremonies. Her passing through the awards is always spectacular and her looks are always a success. pompous red dress Giambattista Valli It contrasted with her beautiful skin and was the sensation of the night
7 of 16 Kaley Cuoco She knows how to add color to delivery ceremonies and opted for a short bubblegum pink dress with a train. Between the silkiness of the suit and the floral decorations, it could seem a bit ornate, but his makeup and his hairstyle made it a very youthful look. Dolce and Gabbana is behind this proposal.
8 of 16 Zedd He had the leading role of leading part of the musical show of the ceremony and he did it by DJing just as he did on the carpet: with a rather garish purple suit that married wonderfully with a black shirt. Different and daring. We like.
9 of 16 Trevor Noah always appears in the definition of elegance. Impeccable, spotless, impressive… Suit and jacket with bow tie and white shirt: what is traditionally called going like a brush.
10 of 16 Next to the name of Reese Witherspoon, the adjective ‘glamorous’ should be added. Impossible heels, a dress that hugs every inch of her skin, her long blonde hair falling down her back and the sparkle of her jewelry put her on top of the Emmys carpet.
11 of 16 One of the most popular and emblematic faces of American cinema and television. By laura linney It seems that the years do not pass and we cannot resist her charming smile. The actress opted for a classic white ruffle dress by Christian Siriano. A simple and different bet. Bravo!
12 of 16 Jung Ho Yeon a kinder scenario was found than that of The Squid Game and showed that survival also applies to glamour. Her Louis Vuitton dress with a slit on her leg and that heel turned her look into one of the most applauded of the night.
13 of 16 Ariana DeBose He put the joy and the anecdote on a too formal 2022 Emmy Awards carpet. Her impromptu dance and the wings of her skin-tight dress ignited the imagination of attendees at the award ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
14 of 16 The etiquette of the awards says that it is convenient to go to the awards ceremonies clean shaven and suitably combed. But no one tells Saul what he has to do. Bob Odenkirk, dressed up but casual.
15 of 16 There are colors that seem forbidden in some delivery ceremonies, but Rihanna already made it clear at the MET gala that these myths must be demolished. Geena Davis She also made her opinion clear with this beautiful yellow dress that showed all her charms.
16 of 16 White is the new trendy color for their tuxedos. And we couldn’t like it more. Stereotypes are outdated and now you can shine in style. It always helps to have a good hanger like John Legend