“Take a ride on the carousel …”. The haters on the attack. And Belen silences them like this

Success, gossip, media attention. For celebrities from the world of entertainment, managing stress and social hatred is not always that simple. Easy to derail and end up in the vicious circle of judgments and criticisms, which lead to getting lost as happened, for example, to Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. Interview on this topic at “The time of women“, Belen Rodriguez she talked about her experience, revealing that she has managed over time to overcome the judgment of the haters, exploiting it in her favor.

“ Fame is difficult to manage. I think women like Cyrus and Spears fell apart because they weren’t accompanied in their careers “said Belen Rodriguez, who chose to share an excerpt of her speech in the stories of her Instagram profile.” I got a little taste of what it means to fame and pressureimagine in America where everything is used against you and amplified “, continued the Argentine showgirl, who since her debut in the entertainment world has captured the attention of the media.

The judgement of the others it has often conditioned her, but the age and the experiences collected today have made Belen more aware and the invitation to put herself in the shoes of others is the consequence: “ They should all take a carousel ride in the situations of others, no one can judge anyone if it is not inside that person’s shoes “. Always the target of criticism and attacks by the haters of the social networkRodriguez has revealed that she has learned to go further, taking advantage of the wickedness of the keyboard lions in her favor: “ If it’s constructive criticism, I use it in my favor. But if it is a petty criticism to hurt me, you are hurting yourself, because you are a poor fellow, criticizing a person who does not know “.