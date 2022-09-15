Summary of the game FC Juarez vs. Pachuca (2-1). GOALSHalftime

Midtime Editorial

City Juarez Chihuahua / 09.14.2022 23:08:36





Against one of the worst clubs in the Opening tournament 2022the Club Pachuca lost a streak six games without defeat and missed the opportunity to sneak up to the second position in the general table, after falling 2-1 before him FC Juarez on the field of Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium.

The border team surprised those led by William Almadaand won with goals from Gabriel Fernandez Y Allan Medinathus cutting off a string of five duels without winningwith record of three draws and two setbacks.

The braves they put a face to one of the best teams in the tournament, and with intelligent, patient football and fast attacking moves, they managed to beat the Tuzosthat tonight they did not have their scorer, Nicholas Ibanez, Of start.

Before the clock struck the first five minutes, the locals went ahead on the scoreboard with a goal by Gabriel Fernandez. However, the visitors reacted immediately to the minute nine and with a bit of Ilian Gerardo Hernandezhomegrown striker, equalized the score.

And before the first half was over, those led by Hernan Cristante went ahead again, and with a goal from Allan Medina regained their advantage, an advantage that they no longer lost even though they ended up suffering for keep result.

With this victory the FC Juarez came to 16 units and stood momentarily in the position 12 of the classificationoccupying the last ticket at Repechage, with two days to go in the regular phase.