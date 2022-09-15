Stream of rain dragged a child in Michoacán

Morelia, Michoacán.- a boy was swept away by the current caused by strong rainy in Morelia, fortunately five people fought until they managed to get it out of the water and avoid a tragedy.

In a video that circulates on social networks, you can see five people who are struggling to get a child out of the water, they hold him tightly by the arms to prevent the current from dragging him, after a few moments of anguish they manage to throw him away to the sidewalk, to put it safe.

The event was recorded by a citizen from inside his car, in the video a rock is heard saying “poor child”, showing his empathy before such an impressive event.

The mayor of Morelia, Alfonso Martínez Alcázar, during the months prior to the rainy season, indicated that the city was ready for the storm and that there would be no floods and major mishaps.

While on social networks they point out that the city is flooded, the mayor has been publishing thanks to those who accompanied him on his first government reportwhich took place today.

“If you look, we’ve already stopped the rain!”, response of the mayor of Morelia to criticism on social networks.

In one of the criticisms made on Twitter, the mayor responded “If you notice, we already stopped the rain!”thus facing criticism from society.

The video of the little boy dragged by the current was captured on Rey Tanganxoan Avenue, in the Félix Ireta neighborhood, one of the areas of the city where waterlogging and slight flooding are frequently recorded.