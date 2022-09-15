We leave you with the spoilers WWE NXT September 14, 2022.

This Wednesday, WWE has carried out from the Capitol Wrestling Center the recordings of the NXT shows on September 20 and 27. As always happens in these situations, the spoilers of the recordings have been leaked. below and thanks to @richschellhaseWe leave you with the spoilers WWE NXT September 14, 2022.

SPOILERS WWE NXT September 20

Best of three wins: Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom (1-1)

Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom (1-1) Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley

The Schism promo. One person (looks like a woman) in a red hoodie and yellow mask was in the standing audience. Malik Blade and Edris Enofé appeared and challenged The Schism

The Schism defeated Edris Enofé and Malik Blade

Cora Jade defeated Wendy Choo. After the match, Lash Legend appeared to attack Choo.

Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

Oro Mensah defeated Grayson Waller with the help of Apollo Crews

Fight for an opportunity for the NXT Championship: JD McDonagh defeated Tyler Bate. After the match, Bron Breakker entered the ring and right after that Ilja Dragunov appeared, who returned after an injury.

SPOILERS WWE NXT September 27

Joe Gacy defeated Cameron Grimes

Sol Ruca defeated Amari Miller

Nikkita Lyons defeated Kayden Carter

Ilja Dragunov Promo

Incomplete spoilers. Waiting for the full details of the show on September 27

Remember to consult TurnHeelWrestling to keep up to date with the latest news about WWE, AEW and other companies of Pro Wrestlingas well as everything related to UFC, Bellator and ONE in our dedicated section. In addition, you can follow us on our social networks so you don’t miss any of the news: TwitterFacebook, Discord, YouTube, Twitch and Instagram.