Smoothie of soda, ginger and ice cream to pamper your palate

Pleasing the palate is not difficult today, due to the many options available. But very few turn out to be as delicious and beneficial at the same time for your body as the smoothie soda, ginger and ice cream. In addition to its glorious taste, this food guarantees a series of benefits such as the possibility of lose weight in a short time, hydrate your body during the hottest days Y improve your stomach health.

Preparing it is as simple and fast as carrot and orange smoothie, whose preparation methodology we recently discovered in this same way. And therefore, we invite you to prepare this sensational smoothie with which you will surely you will replace carbonated drinks almost completely and immediately.

How to prepare your soda, ginger and ice cream smoothie?

If you have come this far, it is because you are interested in the soda, ginger and ice cream shake that provides your body with the vitamins and minerals it needs to survive. The good news is that it is also quite cheap to prepare, as the ingredients are readily available at any supermarket. To start with your recipe, you must take into account the following elements:

Ingredients

10 grams of ginger.

2 deciliters of water.

60 grams of sugar.

60 grams of brown sugar.

4 deciliters of vanilla ice cream.

1 vanilla pod.

2 lemons.

2 deciliters of seltzer water.

preparation mode

Start your preparation by doing the juice with one of the two lemons. Take advantage of the peel of this fruit to scratch it. The next step is peel the ginger and chop it into very fine pieces. Place the 2 deciliters of water in a saucepan, but also place the lemon zest, lemon juice and the ginger pieces. put the saucepan on soft fire and after a few minutes add the brown sugar and white sugar. Keep the fire on at a moderate level until the water can reduce. Turn off when a slightly thick syrup forms. Now cut the other lemon in very small slices. Bathe each of the slices with a little syrup and let them dry on a special baking paper. The next step is to place two scoops of vanilla ice cream in each glass and add a little seltzer water. Complement your smoothie ginger ice cream soda by adding a hefty dollop of lemon ginger syrup. To decorate your milkshake, it is advisable to place a lemon slice covered in syrup for decoration.

Is it perfect for health?

The answer is a resounding yes. The soda, ginger and ice cream smoothie is quite nutritious as well as delicious. The fact that this smoothie contains soda among its ingredients makes it perfect because you will considerably reduce your intake of soft drinks.

In addition, it is suitable for pregnant women who want to taste a quality drink. Another benefit of this smoothie is that does not cause cellulites and takes care of your teeth. This is because its acids are less intense than those of citrus.