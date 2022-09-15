Shakira would like to denounce her ex-husband Gerard Piqué

In these weeks Shakira continues to end up in the spotlight for different reasons. Not long ago the singer was indeed accused of tax fraud (for an amount that would amount to approximately € 14.5 million). The media spread the news that the artist could face up to 8 years in prison, as well as a fine of 24 million.

The singer’s lawyers have denied the accusations and in these days they are defending their client in the appropriate forums.

In the meantime, however, problems continue to arise: in the last few days two former collaborators have decided to file a complaint because of unexpected and unjustified dismissalsapparently following absurd requests from the artist.

The most important event that has affected Shakira’s personal life, however, is certainly there separation from her husband Gerard Piquéafter 12 years of relationship that led to the birth of two children.

It appears the footballer is currently dating the 23-year-old model Clara Chia Marti: according to rumors, Piqué would have betrayed Shakira with her.

The latter, in these hours, would have decided to take legal action against your ex-husbandfiling a complaint for endangering their eldest son, aged 9. According to paparazzo Jordi Martin, Shakira went on a rampage after seeing a video of Piqué driving her car, with her son sitting in the front seat. (instead of the back one).

The footballer would also have passed several times with the red light, to avoid the flashes of the photographers. These are the reasons that may have prompted the pop star to take legal action.

Will the rumors be confirmed?