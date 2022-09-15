Selena Gomez to premiere documentary

Mexico City

Selena Gomez will launch a documentary about his life, entitled “My mind and me”, through which one of the darkest stages of his life is portrayed; when, six years ago, just a few months after she was diagnosed with lupus, and the symptoms of the disease were accompanied by anxiety and depression, which distanced her from the public eye in one of the most successful moments of her career.

GIVE AN ADVANCE

This week, the 30-year-old singer posted on her Instagram account a small preview of her next project, a biographical documentary. The project was led by filmmaker Alek Keshishian, who created “In Bed with Madonna” (1991), the highest-grossing documentary at the box office of all time, according to FilmAffinity.

But on this occasion, Keshishian worked hand in hand with Selena to travel through time and the difficult moments that the singer had to face, when she was only 24 years old. The course of the documentary begins in 2016, when Selena was reaping the fruits she had sown with “Revival”, her second studio album, which achieved very positive commercial acceptance.

EPISODES OF ANXIETY

With that production, Gomez was positioned among the six women who had achieved that three singles from the same album were placed at the top of the charts. In addition, “Revival” took her on a world tour, throughout North America, Oceania and Asia; She, although she had planned to arrive in South America and Europe, but finally the dates did not materialize, since the artist was going through episodes of anxiety, depression and panic attacks due to lupus that was diagnosed in 2015.

In this context, the documentary that will come directly to streaming, through Apple TV, will give an account of the process that Selena had to face to reach the state of peace that now invades her.

Although Selena has not yet reported when the production will be released, she shared a preview on Instagram where it is seen that she is about to screen the documentary, the video is accompanied by a description in which she asks her followers if they want to know a little more of your story.

SYNOPSIS OF THE STORY

After years in the spotlight, Selena Gomez is achieving unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn of hers leads her into the dark so she will tell all about her difficult life.