Santiago Giménez is the scoring leader in the Europa League with Feyenoord after two dates

Santiago Giménez is not a starter with Feyenoord and has scored three goals in two games, with just 53 minutes of play

The front Santiago Gimenez concluded the second date of the Europe League as the competition’s leading scorer with three goals in two games, despite not starting with Feyenoord both in the local league and the European showcase.

Santiago Gimenez adds 53 minutes after two appointments in the Europe League and is above striker Willian José, a starter for Real Betis in 180 minutes and with two goals, as well as Tokmac Nguen from Ferencvaros, who registers the same number of goals in 300 minutes, since he played in the preliminary phase to enter Europe League with the Hungarian team.

By FeyenoordIranian midfielder Alireza Jahanbakhsh has also scored two goals in two games and 108 minutes of play in the current edition of this competition.

With Feyenoord, Santiago Gimenez began his walk in Europe League against Lazio as a substitute at 64′ and five minutes later he scored his first goal from the penalty mark, with controversy included for winning the payment. Two minutes from the end, the Mexican striker took advantage of a ball that hit the crossbar to push it into the net very close to the goal line.

Santiago Giménez celebrates with his Feyenoord teammates EFE/EPA

Before Sturm Graz, Santiago Gimenez He entered again as a replacement, at 63′, and it took him only a couple of minutes to see the door, thanks to a center towards the edge of the small area that he finished off with his head.

In the Eredivisie, Santiago Gimenez It has a similar rhythm to the ratio of minutes and goals within the competition, however, it is far from the top of the scoring, which is occupied by PSV’s Cody Gakpo with seven goals in six games played, against two scored by the Mexican

In four duels, Santiago Gimenez He has received 67 minutes of play and has scored twice. The first of these occurred against Emmen on Matchday 4 at 85′, which culminated in a 2-0 victory, and the most recent in the Rotterdam derby at 73′, which meant the deadlock on the scoreboard 3-0.

Santiago Giménez, best scoring average in European competitions

Santiago Gimenez He ranks above names like Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland in terms of scoring consistency because, although the aforementioned players have the same number of games as Giménez, they do not score as often as the Mexican.

With just 53 minutes on the pitch and three goals, Santiago Gimenez he scores every 17 minutes, which puts him with a better scoring average than the Top 3 of the best net breakers in the Europa League and the Champions League.

With this average, Santiago Gimenez he sports better numbers than Lewandowski from Barcelona; PSG’s Mbappé, and Manchester City’s Haaland, who lead the scoring charts in the Champions League.

Robert Lewandowski adds three goals in 180 minutes with Barcelona, ​​so he scores every 60 minutes. Mbappé, from PSG, lives the same situation with three goals in 180 minutes and goal average per hour. Meanwhile, Haaland has three touchdowns in 159 minutes and his average is one goal every 53 minutes.

Similarly, Santiago Gimenez exceeds the average of the Top 3 of the Conference League, third step in European club competition.

Gimenez He has a better average than Fousseni Diabate, a player for Partizan Belgrade, who is the leader in the scoring table with three goals in 344 minutes, so he scores every 114 minutes.

Then there is Sweden’s Michael Ishak of Poland’s Lech Poznan, who also has three goals in 168 minutes for a scoring average of 56 minutes. Finally, Jan Kalabiska from Slovacko of the Czech Republic, who has three goals in 180 minutes, which means that he scores every 60 minutes.