Roger Federer announces his retirement from professional tennis

(CNN Spanish) –– Tennis star Roger Federer announced Thursday that he will withdraw from the ATP Tour and the Grand Slams, after the Laver Cup next week in London.

In an emotional message published on his social networks, he wrote: “I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches in 24 years. Tennis has treated me with more generosity than I could have ever dreamed of, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.

The recent years of Federer’s career, winner of 20 Grand Slams, have been marred by a series of injuries: he underwent two knee surgeries in 2020 and then had others after Hubert Hurkacz defeated him in the quarterfinals. from Wimbledon 2021.

“As many of you know, over the last three years I have faced challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I have worked hard to get back to full competitive shape. But I also know the capabilities and limits of my body, and its message to me lately has been clear,” he wrote in his message.

And then he added: “The Laver Cup next week in London will be my last ATP event. I will continue to play tennis in the future, of course, but not in Grand Slams or on tour.” The tournament will take place from September 23 to 25.

Federer: “It’s a bittersweet decision”

He also shared that it was a “bittersweet decision, because I’m going to miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there’s a lot to celebrate. I consider myself one of the luckiest people on Earth. I was given a special talent.” to play tennis and I did it at a level I never imagined, for much longer than I thought.

Federer’s extensive career coincided with the 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal and 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic, with whom he dominated men’s tennis for the past two decades.

“I would also like to thank my rivals on the court,” said Federer. “I was lucky enough to play so many epic matches that I will never forget. We fought fairly, with passion and intensity, and I always did my best to respect the history of the game. I feel extremely grateful.”

Despite playing alongside two of the greatest tennis players of all time, Federer has broken several records. Among them, becoming the oldest number 1 in the world at 36 and remaining at the top of the rankings for a record 237 consecutive weeks.

Among Federer’s many achievements are the Grand Slams he won in his career: the Australian Open six times, the French Open once, the US Open five times and Wimbledon, the tournament with which he became synonymous. a record eight times.