Rocky, the last reinforcement of Dybala and Mou’s Roma

With the presence of Jose Mourinho on the substitute bench and with Paulo Dybala as a brand new reinforcement, Roma started a new season with many hopes. In the first matches of the Series A they collected 13 of a possible 18 points and fell in their debut for the UEFA Europa League against the weak Ludogorets by 2-1, in Bulgaria. If the whole of the capital of Italy wants to fight until the end, they have to quickly recover from this first blow they received. With that goal in mind, this Thursday they will have their revenge in European competition when they host HJK Helsinki at the Olympic Stadium and will have the support of a new fan.



Paulo Dybala wants to rediscover his best version with Mourinho (Photo: AFP).

La Loba has her new player number 12: Sylvester Stallone. The renowned American actor who played Rambo and Rocky was in Italy to attend the Monza Grand Prix and took the opportunity to enjoy the country of his ancestors. After attending the last F1 race, traveled to the Italian capital, where he was received by the Giallorossi.

Roma gave him a personalized shirt with his name and the number 12 on the back. The actor had already manifested himself as a fan of Everton in England, but now he has a new team for which he sympathizes. Surely the Portuguese DT would like his players to leave everything on the pitch like Rocky Balboa in the ring….

Sylvester Stallone’s relationship with Everton

The actor showed his support for Everton on several occasions. Where did this love come from? Sylvester Stallone is a Toffee supporter thanks to his friendship with club manager Robert Earl.. She even considered buying it. “ If I had known what I know now, I would have ventured. Back then football clubs were affordable, but now football is for billionaires “, he commented in an interview with the Daily Mail in April 2015.

Stallone was several times in the Goodison Park box cheering for Everton. In 2015, during a Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion, appeared on the stadium screens and greeted the fans who were in the stands. Until filmed some scenes for Creed (the seventh installment of the Rocky saga) during halftime of that game.

