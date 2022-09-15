Rihanna’s oversized jeans are in the 2000s trend

“Rihana made oversized clothes trendy and no one can convince me it’s not true”, that is, “Rihana makes oversized clothes trendy and no one could convince me that it’s not true”. Holy words – because this is exactly what we all think when we come across a shot of Rihanna. Arrived in the Big Apple ahead of American Fashion Week, the singer of ANTI she was spotted leaving (and returning) from her hotel. For the occasion, Rihanna in NY wore a pair of Balenciaga jeans with a matching hoodie.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It took just a few minutes, from the release of the street style shots, and the credits of Rihanna’s images in the Big Apple have reached everywhere (via Instagram). The wide leg jeans are a Demna Gvasalia creation for Balenciaga, like the matching hooded, zipless jacket that the “Umbrella” singer wears with rolled up sleeves. Oval sunglasses and highlighter yellow slingbacks add a touch of color and the speech, in its own way, also applies to The Attico’s black trapezoidal clutch.

Autumn 2022 jeans, Rihanna’s total denim look is on trend in the 2000s

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

With the baggy pants and the Balenciaga hoodie, the look worn by Rihanna in New York took us back (by direct) to an iconic moment which has determined the unstoppable success of total denim. It was 2001 and the king and queen of pop had just turned up on the red carpet of the American Music Awards in coordinated sets: those were Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake and their suits were entirely in jeans. Certainly the singers of Celebrity (the title of the latest NSYNC album) and “Boys”, (the single from the album Britney) would never have imagined launching a style that can survive the passing of the years and that today is once again setting trends. Guarantees Rihanna.