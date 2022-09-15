Rihanna’s boyfriend A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault with a firearm

Just when Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were happy about the arrival of their first baby together, the legal problems of the rapper were made known, who was accused of two counts of assault with a firearm.

And it was last May when the singer announced the birth of her son with the 33-year-old musician but her happiness was overshadowed by his legal problems.

Apparently the singer would have been accused for his participation in a shooting in November of last year, but at the court hearing in Los Angeles, California, he pleaded not guilty.

It is worth mentioning that according to the versions, Rakim Mayers, the star’s real name, allegedly pointed his gun at a former friend during an argument and then shot him twice, giving him a “minor injury,” according to police.

Shortly after The interpreter of “Diamonds” and “Umbrella” will announce her pregnancy Through a series of tender images on his Instagram account, the musician was arrested in April at the Los Angeles airport.

The capture occurred just as he descended from a private jet from Barbadoswhere Rihanna is originally from, but until now she was able to regain her freedom.

However, he had to pay a bail of 550 thousand dollars, to be released, but he must appear in court again on November 2.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that the singer has had legal problems, since he was sentenced in August 2019 to a suspended prison sentence for violence after a fight in Stockholm.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky love story

The romance of the two stars dates back to 2012, they sang together in the MTV Music Video Awards the remix of the same song, and apparently they were already married before the arrival of their first baby.

But it was not until December 2020, that rumors began that the couple was in a relationship, which was confirmed until May 2021, which was completed with the birth of her baby.

‘He’s the love of my life, my girl. Everything in life is better, much better when you have found the ultimate person. She would only be equal to a million of the above. I think when you know, you know. She is the definitive one, “said the interpreter during the interview.

