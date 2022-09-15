Results and summary of WWE SummerSlam 2022: follow the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE’s biggest summer party, SummerSlam, never disappoints. In 2022 they didn’t fail either and we had a great night in Nashville.

WWE SummerSlam 2022 Results

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in a match with the ‘Last Man Standing’ stipulation to continue lying the Universal and WWE Championship: Combat and historical night in Nashville. Reigns and Lesnar gave us one of the most brutal and shocking fights that we remember in recent years. They found everything they found, in every way…it was amazing. Despite this, the iconic image will be that of Lesnar with a tractor. He tossed Reigns over the top and trashed the ring with that machine. The ‘Beast’ was intractable and they could only stop him when The Usos appeared. Theory also entered the scene, but Brock knocked him out. Roman needed his cousins ​​and burying Lesnar to beat him. It was a worthy end to this rivalry. It will take a long time to forget everything that happened.

Liv Morgan continues to be SmackDown Women’s Champion by beating Ronda Rousey: Ronda Rousey has not given Liv an option. She beat her up and the champion only managed to stay alive in combat. After several armbars, Rousey closed the final. She went off motion and put her back to the mat, but before the third smack Morgan gave up. The referee did not listen to him and the champion keeps her throne.

Matt Riddle came out of nowhere to challenge Seth Rollins: WWE officials attempted to stop the confrontation, but were unable to. They crossed blows and Seth ended up applying a Stomp to Riddle, who could see his injury aggravated.

The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) defeated the Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) to retain the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships: Jeff Jarrett was the special referee. He had the moments of him, but he was not the protagonist. The Usos achieved an uncontested victory. The two teams, when they could play as such, took command. After everything dragged on, The Usos took Ford out of the ringsite and finished off Dawkins very easily. Although Jarrett was slow to tell, there was nothing to be done. The champions remain impregnable.

Pat McAfee defeated Happy Corbin: Controversial victory that left McAfee feeling good. The former NFL player did well, but the bar for the ‘influencers’ was very high from before. Pac had to endure everything, he did and Corbin also resisted, as is normal for him. The lawsuit was even and with both touched when the controversy came. Happy Corbin inadvertently pushed the referee. When the referee was distracted, McAfee illegally hit (low blow) Corbin and with his finisher he achieved victory.

The Mysterios (Rey and Dominik Mysterio) defeated The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) in a no disqualification match: Edge was the name of the match. The fight was being somewhat lopsided for Judgment Day. They were superior and they were even more so when Ripley attacked Dominik. Everything seemed clear until Edge appeared out of nowhere. With two spears he left Balor and Priest touched and the Mysterios only had to finish off.

Bobby Lashley submitted Theory to retain the United States Championship: Theory played his tricks… dirty. He hit Lashley first with the Money in the Bank briefcase. That attack infuriated Bobby, who after a hesitant start tightened his grip and began pummeling Theory. The promise was given up as soon as he noticed that Lashley closed his final lock on him. Physical power was the key to everything.

Logan Paul beat The Miz: All Logan Paul haters have had to go into the cave. The Youtuber has been training for months to be a fighter and showed that he has ways. He did an extraordinary fight. Basic movements, complicated… and moments to remember. He flew several times, once from the corner over the announce table. Miz took advantage of his veteran, but was not able to impose himself physically. AJ Styles and Maryse took Ciampa out of circulation… by herself, because her intervention affected her husband, who ended up knocked out with her own finisher. Paul knew how to hurt.

B.Ianca Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch: The opening was one of the highlights of the night. Bianca and Becky offered a five-star match, as usual. Lynch had Belair on the verge of defeat, but with a return from the ropes, the monarch was activated, linked several actions and ended up winning. At the end, the Irish woman closed the cycle and offered her hand to her rival, like a year ago, but this time they merged into a hug. While Bianca celebrated, Bayley appeared, who returns after a long injury. She did not return alone, Dakota Kai and Io Shirai accompanied her. The three of them were going to attack Belair, but Lynch stood next to the champion and the challengers left. Surprising everything that happened, but that leaves a very interesting future.

