Relive Santi Giménez’s GREAT GOAL in the Europa League

The season in Europe League still bright for Santi Gimenezeven though they only go 2 dayssince in his debut the Mexican scored 2 goalsbut now at the junction between the Feyenoord vs Sturm Graz, came in exchange and alone It took 2 minutes to score a goal.

Santi Gimenez remains one of the great revelations of the eredivisie and the Feyenoordbecause despite the fact that he arrived from the BBVA MX Leaguefootball in Netherlands it is different and more complicated, but that is not a problem for the ‘Bebote’.

This day they are facing the Feyenoord and Sturm Graz by Matchday 2 of the Europe Leaguewhere the Mexican started from the bench, as usually happens, but as happens in most games, he responds to confidence.

To the minute 64 the technician gave income and the fans responded to the Mexican, as they applauded and cheered.

After a few seconds, at minute 66, a great center came from outside the area by one of his teammates and the mexican stood out in a great way, so he almost only reached the first Post, headed the second and left no chance for the goalkeeper.

With this Mexican goalit already adds up 5 goals and 1 assist in 6 games played this season with Feyenoordhaving an extremely high effectiveness, since records 1 goal every 20 minutes or less, being a standout.