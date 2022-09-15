release date, plot, trailer, cast and everything we know so far

Regarding the sixth chapter of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga, there are a thousand questions and as many doubts.

Five years have passed since the release of Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, momentarily the last chapter of the most beloved pirate film saga by the public, and already since then there were rumors (and hopefully) in a future sixth film. To date, we have some information about it, but there are still many elements to outline and clarify.

What’s the release date?

To start, we don’t have a precise release date yet. One could speculate that the future film will be released in May or June (based on previous releases all pre-summer or summer) but the year is still a mystery. If we look at the last chapters, we notice that 4 years have passed between the third and fourth films, while 6 years have passed between the fourth and fifth films. So the wait could go on for a long time.

What is the plot of Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

As for the plot, if the information we have so far is true, it will be in the next film Margot Robbie (known actress for the role of Harley Queen in Suicide Squad And Birds of Prey) And Kaya Scodelario (formerly the face of Carina Barbossa) in the role of Anne Bonny e Mary Read: two of the most ruthless pirates of the 1700s who led several forays of commercial sloops and fishing vessels in the Caribbean Sea.

In addition to them, a red-haired pirate could also be added, Redd, already introduced in previous films with the name of Scarlet (prostitute in Tortuga) but with a greater depth of her character. All these novelties could be had thanks to the screenwriter of Birds of PreyChristina Hodson.

Or, to follow the previous plot, we would reconnect to the final scene of the fifth chapter and one of the most fearsome antagonists of the entire saga would make his entrance: Davy Jones.

Do we have a trailer?

Browsing the Internet to look for a trailer of the sixth cinematic chapter, we still can’t find anything because the film is in pre-production; therefore, not having shot a single scene, we cannot peek into our well-known world of buccaneers.

Who is part of the cast of Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

By informing us about the cast, however, as already anticipated, we know almost with certainty that Kaya Scodelario (Carina Barbossa) there will be, since he signed the contract for a sixth installment of the saga and we will probably see too Brenton Thwaites (Henry Turner)being the girlfriend of the girl and son of Will and Elisabeth.

In fact, too Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley could be part of the company, precisely due to the presence of their son and to reconnect with the finale of the fifth film. In addition, to enrich the cast of female characters, along with Margot Robbie, Disney has considered to include it too Karen Gillian (actress of Guardians of the Galaxy) and Emma Watson (from the movies Harry Potter). But it is still all to be defined.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer said they would like to write two different scripts: one starring Margot Robbie and one with the other “historical” actors in the cast. The answer will only be known in the future.

Johnny Depp: yes or no?

Now let’s face the thorniest question of all and that each of us has asked: Will Johnny Depp be part of the future cast or not? Even today there are doubts about it (although there are several statements that would invalidate any doubt).

Some fans would like Depp out of the cast, while others claim that without Jack Sparrow there is no one Pirates of the Caribbean. In 2018, production manager Sean Bailey said he wanted to “Bring a new energy and vitality” to the saga, confirming that Jack Sparrow will no longer be part of it.

But he could be cited by the other characters as the protagonist of his adventures which have become legends and passed down among the pirates. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer also said there is no intention of bringing Captain Jack Sparrow back to the set.

In fact, Depp has had both personal and legal problems in recent years. And although he emerged victorious from the legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard (who had accused him of domestic violence), his career and reputation were weaker and inexorably compromised.

Who are the producers of Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

Taking a look at the producers, we find Disney which, as always, will be the production company of the future film (or) with Ted Elliot, who wrote the first four chapters of the saga, and Craig Mazin, writer of the third and fourth. movies of the Scary Movie and the second and third installments of the trilogy of Hangover. Also, as already mentioned, Christina Hodson, screenwriter of the film Birds of Prey, will work on another project, different from that of Elliot and Mazin. It will therefore be a sort of almost completely female spinoff.

To sum up, if all these news turns out to be true, we will have, in a future yet to be defined, not one, but two films by Pirates of the Caribbean: one that follows the original storyline of the saga and the other that begins a whole new story.

What we can do is wait for more concrete news, maybe a trailer, and see what will come out of the minds of all these directors and producers. Always hoping that they do not upset the already known characters too much and that they do a good job with the new ones.

So, we cross our fingers, consult the map, orient the compass and wait for the start to lift the anchor and leave for another journey to the seven seas. And beyond.