Price of the dollar today September 14, peso gains 11 cents

Today, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.96 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. At the close of this session, the spot interbank dollar ended at 19.9653 units, which means a recovery of 10.56 cents for the Mexican peso compared to this Tuesday, when the greenback advanced 19 cents to close at 20.07 units, according to figures from Banxico. This is how the currency of the United States is quoted in the banks of Mexico.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.96 – Sell: $19.96

HSBC : Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $20.33

Banamex : Buy: $19.39 – Sell: $20.47

Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.72

Banorte: Buy: $18.84 – Sell: $20.27

Scotiabank: Buy: $19.57 – Sell: $20.34

IXE: Buy: $18.84 – Sell: $20.26

Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.71

Monex: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.22

Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Inbursa: Buy: $19.48 – Sell: $20.61

Santander: Purchase: $19.53- Sale: $21.07

Exchange: Purchase: $19.47 – Sale: $20.47

Banregio: Purchase: $19.01 – Sale: $20.69

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $20,045.10 with a downtrend in real time.

Referring to euroit is quoted at $19.91 pesos, for $23.02 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

