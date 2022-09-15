plot and cast of the film with Jennifer Lopez

An ambitious woman makes her career thanks to a lie (from her friends): will she tell the truth or try to hide it?

I’ll start over with myself is a 2018 romantic comedy directed by Peter Seagal, distributed in Italy starting January 24, 2019 by Lucky Red. Here is the plot and the main cast of the film.

History and actors

Maya Vargas she is a woman as beautiful as she is intelligent, who, however, fails to obtain the much sought-after promotion because she has not graduated. The call of the Franklin & Clarke company, which wishes to be able to count on her, seems to herald a new phase of career. However, she later discovers that the opportunity presented to her is the result of a trick put in place by his friends.

In fact, they have created an online profile for her indicating a qualification at the prestigious Uthe University of Pennsylvania as well as an intimate friendship with Barack Obama. Torn between revealing the truth or hiding the deception, Maya will be faced with a complicated choice.

The main cast from I’ll start over with myself is formed by Vannessa Hudgens, Jennifer Lopez, Leah Remini, Milo Ventimiglia, Treat Williams and Charlyne Yi.

Jennifer Lopez plays Maya Vargas in I’ll start over with myself. She was born on July 24, 1969 in New York, she has been pursuing a career as an actress to that of a pop star for decades. In 1994 she starred in My family, independent feature film by Gregory Nava. The same year he starred in his first big-budget film: the detective story Money Train, opposite Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson.

Still directed by Nava, J.Lo got the consecration in front of the camera in Selena, a work dedicated to the life of the singer Selena Quintanilla Pérez, who was killed at the age of 23. In 2019 she lent her face to stripper Ramona in the comedy Wall Street Girls – Business is Business. So, in 2022 she re-appeared on the scene under the guise of Kat in Marry Me – Marry me.

