Parents buy their newborn son his own yacht

90.4 percent of millennialsare active users of social networks.

American adults under the age of 30 commonly consume social media.

Latin America one of every two children has a profile on social networks.

Social networks have become the best tool for many people to share their daily lives with others.. This is the case of some parents who have gone viral on social networks for sharing the exclusive gift they gave their newborn son, which is a yacht.

According to a study by We Are Social and Hootsuite, there are currently 4.62 billion network users worldwide, which represents a year-on-year growth of more than 10 percent.

Also, on average, people interact with their phone around 2,617 times a day. The number it rises to 5,427 when it comes to heavy mobile device users.

the exclusive gifts

A wardrobe full of designer brands and a yacht docked in Miami are the exclusive gifts that a newborn baby has and that have caused controversy.

Parents Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, 52, and her fiancé Scott Hutchinson, 27, welcomed their son Romeo Tarquin on August 1, who was born via surrogate.

Since his birth, the little baby has received an avalanche of gifts with dazzling costs.

“We just spent $2.8 million on a yacht for Romeo and named it after him,” Drewitt-Barlow said on her Instagram account. “We want to give him the same start in life as the other children, so we have set up a trust fund for him. For which we gave him $1.15 million,” he adds.

Among the gifts that little Romeo received from his parents, there is also a large wardrobe of clothes from many designers.

“Burberry, Versace, Dior, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, if a designer sells baby clothes, we buy them,” he added.

Drewitt-Barlow, who appeared in “Below Deck“, and her ex-husband Tony Drewitt-Barlow, 56, they have a combined fortune of $204 million, which they continue to share even after the split.

The relationship made history in 1999 as Britain’s first “gay parents”, when they became the first same-sex couple to appear as “father one” and “father two” on their twins’ birth certificates instead of “mother” and “father”.

The couple has an Instagram account, which registers more than one hundred thousand followers, where they have received various comments from people.

“Can I be your son?” says one of the comments. “It’s your son and you guys are doing an amazing job! If I had that money, I would be spoiling my little ones,” she highlights. “Why do people care so much what other people do with their own money? They should try to do something for them, even with the time they waste moaning,” reads another comment.

These types of stories will always attract the attention of Internet users, where many share their points of view, even if they are from people who know them only in the digital world.

