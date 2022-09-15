NXT TakeOver events could return soon

WWE this week celebrated the first anniversary of NXT 2.0, the new version of its development brand. However, what most caught the attention of the fans was the video with which the broadcast ended, where a new image of the brand logo was shown, losing the “2.0” and changing its characteristic multicolor for a golden hue.

To all this we must add that tonight there will be a round of recordings for the next episode of the brand, which will not be live. Presumably the company will use this time to make a series of changes in the scenery for the new image that NXT will present Starting next September 28.

Meanwhile, the rumors about the new direction that the brand will take under the direction of Triple H Y Shawn Michaels they don’t stop happening. It is speculated that the brand could return to its old “black and gold” era, or combine characteristic elements of both versions to offer a new image.

In this sense, Fightful Select has been able to learn that NXT TakeOver shows would be close to returning. Meanwhile, WWE already has scheduled Halloween Havoc as a PLE, which would take place on October 22. It should be remembered that most of the NXT specials, including the two previous Halloween shows, ended up being part of the multicolored brand’s weekly program.

In September 2021, the old management of WWE decided to carry out a new strategy with NXT, turning it into a version 2.0 and establishing new objectives. In this way, the oldest and most experienced fighters on the independent circuit were dispensed with for younger and lesser-known talent.

Now, under new management, WWE plans to make a further change in its development territory. It should be remembered that the company recently ceased the activity of NXT UK and announced the launch of NXT Europe in 2023. Triple H confirmed that he is still planning to expand the brand worldwide, so there is no doubt that NXT remains a priority for him. WWE Content Director.

