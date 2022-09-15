Nicolas Cage talks about ‘About Renfield’ where he will play Dracula





By Writing





The title directed by Chris McKay that will arrive in April next year in our theaters



Dracula fans have an appointment next April, the date on which Universal Pictures will premiere in theaters ABOUT RENFIELDin which Nicolas Cage will play the Lord of Darkness emerged from the mind of Bram Stoker.

In an interview with the people of Variety, the actor was asked about the film and particularly about the voice that he will use in it to play Dracula.

Cage commented that “It’s kind of a fusion. Kind of an August Coppola accent from the Atlantic, fused with Sir Christopher Lee and spiced up with a bit of Anne Bancroft.”“- he joked.

Nicholas Hoult will be in charge of giving life to Renfield and the rest of the cast will consist of Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez, Ahmed Zakzouk, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Bess Rous.

Ryan Ridley has been commissioned to write the script for the film whose original idea has come from the mind of Robert Kirkman, creator of The Walking Dead franchise. Apparently it will be set today but its argument has not transpired to date.

Renfield’s character in the novel written by Bram Stoker was a patient in an insane asylum who, despite appearing to suffer from delusions and hallucinations, was actually a servant of Count Dracula.





