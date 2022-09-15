Nicolas Cage bust left as anonymous gift in Aaron Rodgers’ locker

The Packers quarterback is a known fan of the Oscar-winning actor, arriving at last training camp in Green Bay dressed as the character “Cameron Poe” from the movie “Con-Air.”

The quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgersis a big fan of Nicolas Cageand he’s never been shy about it.

The NFL Most Valuable Player from the last couple of regular seasons he arrived at training camp in a full outfit inspired by ‘cameron poe‘, the character played by cage from the 1997 action movie “Con Air.”

This Tuesday, there was an object left in the locker of Rodgers to prove that someone noticed the quarterback’s interest in Green Bay into the Academy Award-winning actor.

“It is Nick Cage“, said Rodgers of the bust left in his locker at the end of practice. “Someone sent me this yesterday, without leaving me a message.”

Although it is still not clear who was responsible for the gift to the pin, it seems that Rodgers he is grateful for the surprise.

The New Orleans Saints traveled to Wisconsin for joint practices with packers this week, so it is possible that the news of the fans of Rodgers traveled south, and possibly the bust made the journey with the rest of the visitors.

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t know who feels it but there’s now a bust of Nic Cage in his locker. pic.twitter.com/ko81lVPY6Y — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 16, 2022

On a less light note, the veteran quarterback of the packers was critical of the younger wide receivers on the team after the session with the saintspointing to “dropped passes” and “wrong routes” among the reasons for his frustration.

Rodgersa 10 times selected at Pro Bowlis about to begin his 18th season with the packers, the last 15 of them as a starter. a four times All-Pro first team and four times Most Valuable Player of the NFL, Rodgers agreed to a contract extension last March that makes him the highest-paid player in the NFL with an average annual salary that exceeds 50 million dollars.