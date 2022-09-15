New York City FC 2-0 Atlas in the Champions Cup: score, goals and summary

The MLS club is the new monarch after beating the Rojinegros at Yankee Stadium.

By: Paty Teran SEP. 14. 2022

The Atlas fell 2-0 to the New York City F.C. in the 2022 edition of Champions Cup which was staged at Yankee Stadium this Wednesday, and the United States club was proclaimed the new champion.

The Liga MX monarch faced the MLS monarch with the aim of obtaining a new trophy this 2022 in the United States, however, with goals from Alexander Callens and Maximiliano Moralez, the locals managed to prevail.

NYC FC goal! Callens pushes the ball for 1-0 over Atlas

alexander callens opened the scoring at minute 4. In a set piece play, the Rojinegro goalkeeper Camilo Vargas had a bad start and came Callens to push the ball into the back of the net.

The Atlas got up and knocked on the door New York City F.C. with a shot from Peruvian defender Anderson Santamaría, who received a backwards pass and first took the shot that goalkeeper Luis Barraza controlled at 26′.

Atlas finally answers! Powerful shot of Flowers that does no damage

At 27′, local striker Héber Araujo de Santos was unable to continue in the game due to injury and a change was made to Talles Magno.

Camilo Vargas showed that he had safe hands when he kept the whiplash from Santiago Rodríguez, who took a right hand straight to the goalkeeper’s position, but had no problems at 35′.

Safe hands! Vargas stays with Rodríguez’s whiplash

Atlas came close to equalizing with a double shot from Julián Quiñones, however, the New York City FC goalkeeper dressed as a hero by saving his team both times.

Quiñones could not match! Double chance for the athlete

Just started the complement, at 49′, a powerful shot from Maximilian Moralez could not stop the goalkeeper and the MLS extended their lead 2-0.

Quiñones tried again, and even the Atlas he had scored a goal, but it was determined that there was an advanced position and the score remained the same.

Zorro looks hunted! Maxi Morález shoots crossed the 2-0 to Atlas

Santi Rodríguez did not sentence the series after being close to the third. Talles Magno unbalanced again, yielded to ’20’, who shot, but Vargas managed to contain.

Avoid tragedy! Camilo Vargas prevents Santi Rodríguez from scoring

Barraza became a factor after making a great save again this time after a volley from Quiñones. A long stroke by Santamaría reached the area for Julián, who lowered his chest and shot, but the goalkeeper of NYCFC detour.