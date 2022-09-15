Nations League, the squad of Portugal: there is Cristiano Ronaldo

The 26 players called up by the coach of the Portugal Fernando Santos for the challenges of Nations League versus Czech Republic And Spain. In the squad list there are two players from A league: the goalkeeper of the Rome Rui Patricio and the striker of the Milan Rafael Leao. Instead confirmed despite the difficult period that is living at Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo.

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), José Sà (Wolverhampton), Rui Patricio (Rome).

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Tiago Djalo (Lille), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund ).

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Mario (Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton), Vitinha (PSG), William Carvalho (Real Betis) .

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafa Silva (Benfica), Rafael Leao (Milan), Ricardo Horta (Braga).