NASA seeks solutions to the threat of space debris

A simulation of debris orbiting the Earth. Image : NASA ODPO

NASA needs to know what is happening to all the junk orbiting our planet. The space agency announced on Tuesday, September 13 that would fund three proposals from various universities to better understand orbital debris and sustainability in space.

Orbital debris is one of the greatest challenges facing nations and companies that carry out space activities. These wastes consist of human-made remains in previous space missions that have been left wandering aimlessly around the Earth. NASA previously estimated that there hundreds of millions of pieces of debris in orbit around the Earth, and the Faster reach maximum speeds of 28. 160 kilometers per hour . This debris poses a major threat to working and useful objects in space. understanding its T or, NASA announced that will finance research proposals from different university teams to assess impacts related to space debris.

“Orbital debris is one of the great challenges of our age,” said Bhavya Lal in a release. Lal is the administrator associated from NASA’s Office of Technology, Policy and Strategy in Washington, DC “Maintaining our ability to use space is critical to our economy, our national security and our nation’s science and technology enterprise. These budgets They will fund research to help us understand the dynamics of the orbital environment and show how we can develop policies to limit debris creation and mitigate the impact of existing debris.”

The proposals aim to study the economic, social and political issues related to orbital debris. Projects include:

“Adaptive Space Governance and Decision Support Using Environmental Evolutionary Source-Sink Models,” by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Texas-Austin.

“An Integrated Assessment Model for Satellite Constellations and Orbital Debris,” by researchers at Middlebury College, University of Colorado-Boulder, and Secure World Foundation.

“Communication and Space Debris: Connecting to Public Knowledge and Identities,” from the University of Central Florida.

The problem of space debris becomes more and more evident as our activities in space increase. The European Space Agency (ESA) also noticed this, announcing earlier this year its partnership with Astroscale and OneWeb to develop a spacecraft to capture decommissioned satellites in low Earth orbit prior to the launch of a telecommunications constellation with OneWeb. around that date a Russian rocket engine which had been orbiting the Earth for 15 years spontaneously explodedadding at least 16 more pieces of space debris to the ever-growing cloud.

The space community is trying to prevent an escalation of Down syndrome. Kessler, in which the constant accumulation of space debris could eventually render parts of Earth’s orbit inaccessible. NASA’s latest action is obviously good news and a step in the right direction toward protecting this increasingly important domain.