Miguel Layún is once again a trend in social networks for his performance against Santos

The side of America also received boos from the fans present at the Azteca stadium

MEXICO — The level shown by Miguel Layun throughout the recent games of the America in the Opening Tournament 2022 It has generated annoyance on the part of the Águilas fans, who have claimed the Mexican winger for his poor performance.

Layoun has become the target of the attacks of the most critical fans of the capital team, due to a main factor, the bad centers that he has served throughout the semester and that was reflected to a greater extent during the pending commitment of the fifth day before Santos Laguna.

The former Porto player became a trend in Twittera social network in which fans agree that Layún is the player with the lowest level within the eleven that took the field at the Azteca Stadium.

Miguel Layun reached the first places among the trends of the social network, in which users pointed out that the player will surely try to defend himself with some publication, although his performance on the field speaks for itself.

Miguel Layún took the place of Emilio Lara in the starting eleven. imago7

Layoun has been relegated to the background within the feathered squad, since the starter on the right wing is the young emilio lara, who suffered a blow during training on Tuesday morning. Faced with this situation, the team led by Ferdinand Ortiz opted for the experienced footballer.

The fans not only criticized the poor performance of Miguel Layun Through social networks, also this Wednesday he received the strongest boos for the local team when he missed centers to the area or finished off very far from Carlos Acevedo’s goal. The crowd booed Miguel when he touched the ball and maintained that disapproving attitude against the Mexican soccer player.

Miguel Layun He has defended himself in his account Twitter noting that in less than 600 minutes of play he adds four assists on goal, which makes him one of the best feathered players in that category.