Mid-term election in the US, Harry Styles offers tickets in exchange for the youth vote

Harry Styles has partnered with HeadCount to encourage his fans to register as voters and thus go and vote in the US midterm elections of 2022. As part of the ongoing "Good to Vote" initiative (launched by the non-partisan organization HeadCount) the so-called "Harries" – that is, Harry Styles fans – will be able to win a trip to see the British artist's show in Los Angeles, California. 'highly anticipated show titled "Harryween" (with clear reference to Halloween, as it is expected for the night of the witches): on October 31st at the Forum in Inglewood, California, Styles' show will be staged. Which promises to bewitch everyone, remaining on the "Halloween" theme … To enter the draw contest, fans will need to check their voter registration status. If this does not meet the requirements, you will have to register to vote by visiting the section entitled to the singer on the official HeadCount website.

The prize includes two concert tickets, airfare and hotel, as well as a massive Styles merchandise package and a poster signed by the superstar himself.

The prize includes two concert tickets, airfare and hotel, as well as a massive Styles merchandise package and a poster signed by the superstar himself.

It is not the first time that there has been talk of collaboration with artists to induce voting

Don’t Worry Darling, released the commercial of the film with Harry Styles Andy Bernstein, co-founder and executive director of HeadCount, told the US edition of Billboard that “in 2020, 78% of people registered by HeadCount voted, so we know that these collaborations with artists are effective”.

Having celebrities like Harry Styles as a testimonial is a winning choice, as Bernstein explained to journalist Glenn Rowley of Billboard. “Having the support of people like Harry Styles has a huge impact. This is particularly important for mid-term elections, which often receive less media attention than presidential elections. It helps us reach more potential voters and ensure that people make their voices heard, ”Andy Bernstein told Billboard. In the past, Camila Cabello, Hailee Steinfeld and Samuel L. Jackson, among others, have already supported HeadCount. This year, in addition to Harry Styles, there are comedians Amy Schumer and Bill Burr (who will be contributing to the cause with an event in Washington today, September 15).

The Good to Vote online campaign deepening Harry Styles, “I am grateful to the fans who give me strength” Good to Vote is HeadCount’s leading online campaign and is aimed at helping young people prepare to vote. Launched in 2020, the initiative directly involved over 600,000 voters, offering them the chance to win personalized experiences and awards involving mega stars such as Camila Cabello, Hailee Steinfeld, Samuel L. Jackson etc. Launched in 2004, HeadCount has registered over one million voters over the years. It organizes non-party voter registration campaigns at over 1,000 live events it organizes each year, collaborating with leaders and cultural stars to promote civic engagement. According to its mission statement, “HeadCount is a non-partisan organization that uses the power of music to register voters and promote participation in democracy. We reach out to young people and music lovers where they already are, at concerts and online, to inform and empower “, as reported Variety. Journalist Jem Aswad wrote about an article that appeared a few hours ago on Variety that “if the last few years and months have shown one thing, it is the importance of voting in the United States”. He explained that “while the Census Bureau estimates confirmed that voter turnout in 2020 was the highest in nearly 30 years – 66.8%, 5 points higher than in 2016 – even the next mid-term elections. , which traditionally have a much lower turnout than presidential ones, are of vital importance “.

Harry Styles, a growing fame

