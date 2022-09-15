Mel C reveals she was sexually assaulted before the Spice Girls’ first big concert

The Spice Girls are one of the girlbands most popular songs in history, with hits as well known as wannabe either Spice up your life. During the 1990s and 2000s, they even starred in movies.

One of its members, Mel C, is still in the music industry, where he is succeeding as a singer and DJ. In short, he will release his autobiography, who am iand has gone through the podcast How to fail to Elizabeth Day to give some details about what his fans will find.

Among many anecdotes, he has revealed a terrifying fact: was sexually abused in 1997just before the first concert of his world tour.

it all happened at the hotel where he was staying in Istanbul, Turkey: “We’ve never done a full-length concert before, so obviously we had rehearsed for weekswe had faced endless wardrobe tests, makeup, hair… It was all leading to the top of everything I ever wanted to do.”

Mel C was assaulted by a masseur in Istanbul

However, due to all the stress he had for the preparations, decided to go to the spa of this hotel to have a massage and the masseur ended up sexually assaulting her, although as she was in the moments before the concert he preferred to hide it: “What happened to me, I buried it right away, because there were other things to focus on. I didn’t want to make a fuss, but I didn’t have time to deal with it either.”

As he began to write his book, Mel C realized that the time had come to talk about it: “The image appeared in a dream, or I woke up and it was in my mind. Until that moment, I hadn’t thought of including it in the book. Then, of course, I had to decide if I really wanted to reveal that fact. And I came to the conclusion that it’s very important for me to say it in order to deal with it and finish processing it.”

The singer was not sure if she wanted to include this in her book

The singer has had no problem revealing in this podcast how the aggression happened: “I felt violated… Vulnerable… Ashamed. And then I felt insecure. ‘Have I understood this correctly? What’s going on?’ I was in an environment where you take off your clothes with this professional person.”

“So there were so many thoughts and feelings in me… And I felt like I wanted to talk about what had happened, because it had affected me. But I buried it, and I’m sure a lot of men and women do.“, has confessed the spice girl.

In the end, Mel C has dared to tell such a traumatic episode of his life as this and