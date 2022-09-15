Mascara Dorada makes his All Elite Wrestling debut

Few hours ago, All Elite Wrestling celebrated a new episode of Dynamite from the MVP Arena. Before attending the broadcasts for TBS, attendees at the venue in Albany, New York were witness to the recordings of several fights for AEW Dark: Elevation.

Between the matches that were recorded for broadcasts on YouTube, fans witnessed the Golden Mask debut in the All Elite Wrestling ring. The masked man starred in an individual hand in hand against Serpentico, which ended with a victory in favor of the Mexican. It is unknown if this will be the first of more participations within AEW.

After making appearances under the unknowns “Oro II” and “Metalik”, Máscara Dorada made his CMLL debut during 2008. The masked man’s career was surrounded by titlesincluding the Super Lightweight Championship, the World Welterweight Championship, the historic NWA Welterweight Championship and various tournaments in Mexico and Japan. In 2016, the fighter left for WWE to compete in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament.

Under the name “great metalik“, the masked man reached the final of the competition until he was defeated by TJ Perkins. Metalik remained in the company until his dismissal on November 4, 2021. His last independent appearances were carried out in companies such as Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre and IMPACT Wrestling.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the AEW news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.