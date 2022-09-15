Lynk & Co, the Chinese SUV that half of Spain is talking about, surpasses the Toyota RAV4 in sales and is reduced by 6,210 euros

The Lynk & Co 01 does not stop gaining followers in Spain. Without going any further, in August it outsold models like the BMW 1 Seriesthe Renault Megane or the toyota-rav4. THE Chinese SUV registered 415 registrations (the RAV4 stayed at 381) and rose to the position 42 of the best-selling cars in Spain. It still has a long way to go to be among the best sellers in our country. In the year as a whole accumulates 1,558 registrations and occupies the position 92. But it must be said that it has just arrived in our market and is already setting a profile.

A model that, as we have already told you, can be driven in different ways. By subscription, through a car sharing service or by purchasing it. And the truth is that taking into account what it offers and what it costs, the last option is worth it. It is considerably cheaper than other competing models and offers much more than most of them.

Lynk & Co 01

The Lynk & Co 01 gains ground in the Spanish market

The official rate of Lynk & Co 01 is 44,500 euros. However, according to quecochemecompro.com, this month can be yours from €38,290 between public aid and promotions. And pay attention to everything you take in return.

The Lynk & Co 01 It is an SUV that measures 4,541 mm long, 1,857 mm wide and 1,694 mm highoffering a wheelbase of 2,734 mm and a 349-litre boot.

261 CV of power and up to 69 km of autonomy in 100% electric mode

In the mechanical section, it moves with a block that combines a thermal engine 1.5 gasoline Y two electric motors. together get 261 horsepower And till 69km from autonomy in fully electric mode thanks to a 14.1 kWh battery.

Thanks to this, it achieves a maximum speed of 220km/h and does the sprint of 0 to 100 km/ in 7.9 secondswith an average consumption of 1 liter every 100 km with the battery fully charged.

Lynk & Co 01

And refering to equipmentAll models come standard with a panoramic roof, LED headlights, keyless entry and start, a 12.3-inch digital dashboard, a 12.7-inch central touch screen or 20-inch wheels, among others.