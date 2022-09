Lionel Messi: what records does he hold? | UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi has blown out 35 candles this year, but his class remains unchanged despite the years. Here is the impressive record collection of him.

One of only two players to have scored more than 100 goals in UEFA club competition, Lionel Messi has moved to France after ending his two-decade-long Barcelona adventure last summer. His hunger for records and primates, however, has not subsided.

Record at the club level

Watch Lionel Messi’s 123 Champions League goals

Most UEFA Champions League group stage goals: 74 (71 with Barcelona)

Most goals in the UEFA Champions League round of 16: 28

Most UEFA Champions League goals with one club: 120 (Barcelona)

Most consecutive UEFA Champions League scoring seasons: 18

Most goals in UEFA competition with one club: 123 (Barcelona)

Ballon d’Or record: 7

Record of goals in La Liga: 474

Record of goals in a single La Liga season: 50 (2011/12)

Record of goals in a calendar year: 79 in 2012 (91 including those with Argentina)

Record of triplets in La Liga: 36

Record of titles won in La Liga by a foreign player: 10

ESM Gold Shoe Record: 6

Messi is second behind Cristiano Ronaldo for the number of goals in UEFA competition (128 against 143 for the Portuguese) and in the UEFA Champions League / European Cup (125 against Ronaldo’s 141). Ronaldo is two years older than Messi.

Record with the national team