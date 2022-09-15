Leonardo DiCaprio’s advice to Timothée Chalamet

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most acclaimed actors in modern Hollywood, so in addition to dating supermodels under 25 as a rule, also has tips to succeed. Yes, it was difficult for him to get the Oscar (and it was not precisely for not trying), but this does not mean that he is not a benchmark when it comes to getting important roles.

The actor has given some advice to the new Hollywood star, Timothée Chalamet, who since Call me by your namehas not stopped appearing in some of the most acclaimed films of recent years, such as Dune.

As revealed by the actor himself in an interview with fashion, Leonardo DiCaprio gave him some tips to stay on top of the wave. When they met for the first time in 2018, Leonardo DiCarpio bequeathed him the two most important mantras of his career, and by which the actor, until now, has been governed: “No hard drugs or superhero movies.”

To which, according to Chalamet himself, he replied in disbelief: “I…” he said, laughing, not knowing what to do with that information, according to the interview.

Leonardo DiCaprio: “No superhero movies… no hard drugs”

With the first we can quite agree, but with the second? Some of the most relevant young roles in today’s cinema are also have forged as protagonists of superhero movies. And if not tell Tom Holland.

DiCaprio and Chalamet shared the screen in Adam McKay’s 2021 satirical comedy Don’t Look Up, which was released in limited theaters and on Netflix last December, and was nominated for an Oscar for best picture. And in fact, it is one of the great recent successes of the streaming service, and a film that is quite well received by the public.

So far, it seems that DiCaprio’s advice has put Chalamet on the right track. To this day he is a highly respected actor by both critics and audiences. And he has several projects underway. In 2023, the actor will play the young Willy Wonka in the “wonka” by Paul King, and is scheduled to reprise his role in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two.”