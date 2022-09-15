leaders transforming adversity – Metro World News

Life is not easy or rosy. Much less when a Hispanic decides to migrate to the United States, a country with a different culturelanguage, customs, traditions and up to time depending on the area.

Day by day, the Hispanic presence treads with more force the american territory; They show how many people have become public figures, growing within society and adding to the nation’s own and general economy.

They have transformed adversity into an opportunity, becoming leaders of companies in various fields, being creators of companies and entrepreneurs with a sense of belonging.

In Metro World News We present several Hispanics in the United States who are known for their winning minds, ability to weave solutions and resounding success.

The face of Hispanic leaders

George Perez: man with entrepreneurial spirit. He came to Miami after spending his adolescence in Colombia; His Cuban parents, but he was born in Argentina. He co-founded a condominium construction company in the country called Related Group of Florida.

Apart from investing in the United States and his native nation, he has done so in Uruguay and Mexico. Through this, he has diversified the areas of work. Currently he has a fortune of US $ 1,700 million, according to Forbes magazine.

Sofia Vergara: In addition to being exalted as the highest paid actress by the series Modern Family, the Colombian actress, born in Barranquilla, is an empowered woman, faithfully devoted to the business world, owner of her own line of glasses.

After emigrating to the United States to host the program “Fuera de serie” in the 1990s, his mind grew in the business industry: he launched Latin World Entertainment (LWE), talent management firm, by the hand of his partner Luis Balaguer in 1994.

This, upon discovering that there was no company that represented public figures. Nor, personalized agents for Hispanics in the United States.

Arthur Moreno: in 2002, Arturo Moreno acquired the Major League Baseball franchise, the Los Angeles Angels; he is the first Mexican to own a sports company.

Today the Angels are home to most of his fortune. In 1999 he sold the Outdoor Systems billboard advertising company to Infinity Broadcasting. Thanks to this business, he accumulated US $ 8700.

What is required to be a leader?

Specialists in motivation and leadership indicate that leaders must have the audacity to generate solutions, avoid conflicts, have empathy and be a good listener.

Likewise, decide firmly after taking into account the opinion of the work team that surrounds you, a group of friends or family; through their thoughts and behaviors they must have the ability to influence, define objectives and goals for the common good.