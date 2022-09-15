La Nación / The exotic honeymoon of Ariela Machado and Carsten Pfau

After the wonderful celebration of their wedding and the controversy unleashed around the Miss Universe Paraguay 2022 pageant, Ariela Machado and Carsten Pfau packed their bags and traveled to French Polynesia to enjoy a well-deserved vacation. Although it would be better to say that it is a fabulous and dream honeymoon on the paradisiacal beaches of Bora Bora.

This was made known by Ariela herself, who through her Instagram account shared last week with her followers a series of photographs taken on the beach, writing at the bottom of the publication: “To recharge the vibes. Fantastic days, full of laughter, love and a lot of peace”.

Likewise, with the passing of days, the businesswoman has been sharing extraordinary postcards starring her and her husband on her social networks, accompanied by romantic and fun messages. “In paradise, with my favorite person”, “One of the most beautiful days in Bora Bora, beautiful experience with manta rays, fish and sharks”, “Adding more and more adventures together” were some of the posts made by the former queen of beauty and current businesswoman.

It’s news: Image of the pastor and a child moved on social networks

Meanwhile, with his last two publications, he showed a collage of all the moments lived, for which he wrote: “Starting this beautiful honeymoon with my husband in Tahiti and continuing this beautiful and incredible experience through Bora Bora.”

It should be remembered that the former Miss Universe Paraguay 2017 and owner of Queens of Paraguay, Ariela Machado and businessman Carsten Pfau had married last Saturday, August 20 at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption and celebrated it at a reception at the Sheraton Asuncion Hotel.

After that, the beauty pageant gala was held in our country, which had sparked great controversy. In response, Ariela and Carsten responded to the innumerable comments stating: “The wickedness of people is incredible. Know that as much as they talk, the fact is already there, and those who won it was by decision of the jury. They were chosen for a reason, live and let live. Support the chosen ones, stop being such bad people, they united in the house, loving each other and you complaining.

They reiterated that the jury was sovereign in the election and that each one has a justification for the election of each young lady. “Here nobody bought anything, whoever knows me knows that, the jury voted and they will have their reasons. That’s all I’m going to say.”

Also read: Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo celebrate the 7 years of their little Mateo