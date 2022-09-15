Kylie Jenner revealed why she changed her son’s name

The model and businesswoman was recently on James Corden’s show, ‘The late late show‘ where the makeup star shared with her mother, Kris Jenner the story of how she helped him bring his first daughter Stormi into this world.

During his appearance he revealed that was present during the birth of her firstborn and thataccording to what they told the matriarch would have literally pulled Stormi out of her womb when he was born four years ago (2018).

“You know, she gave birth to my first daughter. She took my baby out completely, ”were the exact words Kylie used during her interview.

And it is that, although it seemed strange to many to have his mother so close at that time, for Kylie it was the best.

“She’s great. She is calm, she has had six children. I wouldn’t want to have anyone else by my side.” commented the young businesswoman who She never tires of thanking Kris Jenner for her great help, not only at that time, but throughout her journey as a young mom.

Now, after a few months of giving birth to her second child (the first man), on February 2, 2022 and after announcing that she would be called WolfWeeks later, he confessed that he had decided to change the name of his little one because he did not feel that the one he had chosen belonged to him.

Months later, the baby is still a complete unknown to the public, but it was thanks to his recent appearance on the James Corden show that we managed to get an update on what his name could be.

“Legally, he doesn’t have a new name. His name is still Wolf. His passport is Wolf, but that won’t be his name. We are just waiting, ”said the businesswoman when she answered that if indeed her son would change her name.

Corden immediately took advantage of the situation and wanted to get more information out of him: “But, then, do you call him by a specific name?”, having a forceful answer of “Yes”, finally completing with a great clue, since the presenter questioned about the theme of her name “is it an animal name?”, I asked her”, to which Kylie said “No”.

While this exchange of questions was happening, Kris Jenner accompanied the model and was in charge of making funny expressions on her face. as if she wanted to answer the questions, because it was time for her daughter to answer and not her.

In the middle of the interview, the manager and mother of the Kardashian decided to confess some things after going through a polygraphas was the moment when she was asked which was her favorite daughter and she immediately assured that it was Kylie Jenner, leaving the others out of her range, although it is something that they were already prepared to hear, and it is that, every time the sisters ask that question, They always answer that she is the youngest of the clan.

