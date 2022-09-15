Kourtney Kardashian shows off her figure with a black catsuit with translucent mesh and lace

covered with an elegant catsuit transparent black mesh, kourtney kardashian left little to the imagination as she showed off her black satin lingerie during the show Boohoo on the New York Fashion Week.

The celebrity was photographed wearing a one piece black mesh with rose pattern lace. The design featured long sleeves, a slim fit at the legs and at the waist, which helped to highlight her well-crafted curves.

He added a black leather trench coat to the style Matrixstiletto ankle boots fastened under the pants, gloves and rectangular sunglasses.

to youtotal black outfit added a diamond necklace with black stones and matching earrings.

She showed off her outstanding beauty with a layer of makeup in tan tones, with lipstick nakedpeach blush.

Photo: The Grosby Group

Meanwhile, the Blink-182 drummer, Travis BakerHe wore a matching outfit to that of his wife, consisting of a black denim vest with a silver zipper and matching pencil pants, a studded leather belt, rectangular sunglasses and platform shoes.

The music star added a spike necklace by clinging to her rock style and flashy rings, including her wedding ring.

At the end of the paradeto which Kourtney was involved as a collaborator and designer, Travis gave her a bouquet of red roses and did not hesitate to kiss her in front of the camera.

The celebrity used garments from the casual fashion collection that he launched with the brand Boohoo and was in charge of presenting it during New York Fashion Week with an exclusive event attended by Madison Le CroyBobby Shmurda and Kardashian Jenner family best friend Jonathan ‘Foodgod’ Cheban.

In an announcement made by the businesswoman He said that his collection was made under a sustainable and ecological concept.

Via social networks fans of the businesswoman, 43, launched several criticism and ridicule for his “supposed green work” when he is one of the most water-wasting celebrities in California communities and frequently uses his carbon-emitting planes.

“It is absolute nonsense”, “How insulting”, “Shameful”, were some of the messages received by the Kardashian Barker.

For its part, Boohoo It has also been criticized for making new clothes that could end up in landfills, polluting the environment at the same time, and for paying its employees at the Pakistani plant “miseries” while working in “appalling conditions,” an investigation by Guardian in 2020.

MA