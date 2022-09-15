Kourtney Kardashian Barker x Boohoo at NYFW: from Travis to a blackout, what it was really like to be in the front row

Ads

No doubt, everyone is talking about Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Boohoo collection right now and it sparked a huge conversation on social media.

After announcing the new sustainability-oriented change, which features 45 pieces made from recycled fibers, as well as two vintage pieces, words like “green wash” and “fast fashion” have naturally entered the fray, and understandably.

But, here at HELLO! we were granted front row access to the collection’s debut at New York Fashion Week – and it was definitely an eye opener. Here’s what happened at the fair, plus what I thought of the highly anticipated collection …

Arrival at the Kourtney Kardashian x Boohoo show

The Kourtney x Boohoo show was held at the High Line in New York

As a complete stranger to the world of New York Fashion Week, my expectations were based on the endless reruns of Sex and The City and The Devil Wears Prada, so when I was invited to attend Kourtney Kardashian’s first Boohoo fashion show, I was just he had a vague idea of ​​what to expect.

Reflecting some of what I had seen on screen, arriving at the High Line was like stepping into the imaginary worlds I had seen on TV. Front row, a haze of on-trend influencers and celebrities dressed in the season’s best fashions were, of course, busy snapping every inch of the runway for their Instagram feeds.

The warehouse-style venue and red neon lights gave the show an urban feel

With a decadent display of sparkly sequined blazers, ostrich feathers, Barbie dresses and snakeskin boots gracing the front row, I spent most of the 32 minutes waiting for Kourtney Kardashian’s late fashion arrival, with people looking for style information.

Of course, as soon as the reality star arrived, there was no doubt about it. Appearing, without any announcements, under the red neon lights, Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker were immediately greeted by thunderous applause and endless camera flashes as they walked down the catwalk.

Kourtney and Travis made an elegant entrance in all-black dresses

Hand in hand, the spouses were inseparable all night, which also marked a sweet milestone for their relationship. The collaboration marks the first time Kourtney has used her married name to direct a major project, so the collection’s debut was a celebration of their love as much as fashion.

And, unsurprisingly, the couple couldn’t have looked more chic in their matching all-black outfits. Showcasing her enviable curves in a long-sleeved lace jumpsuit from her collection, Kourtney paired the sensual garment with a faux leather overcoat, black gloves and colorful shades. With her signature short bob framing her face, the A-lister was the living embodiment of female head vibes, and I have no doubt her jumpsuit will wear out quickly.

As for her husband, Travis complimented his wife’s outfit with a black open vest, low-rise jeans, and flashy sunglasses. With the show just about to start, it was hard to take attention away from the beloved couple, but as soon as the rock-inspired playlist blasted out of the speakers, we all did it… until the blackout, that is.

Get a preview of Kourtney Kardashian’s entire Boohoo collection

Kourtney’s collection was filled with timeless everyday pieces

You might think the power outage was a problem, but it actually added an unexpected level of drama to the whole show. With the warehouse-style venue completely darkened, the catwalk was suddenly transformed.

Instead of studio lighting, light came from hundreds of phone flashlights and where there was no music, fans cheered for the models as they passed.

The show included several models of different shapes and sizes

In one of those unexpected minutes in New York, similar only to Carrie Bradshaw’s fortuitous fall and catwalk applause, it made the show even more memorable and, of course, when the lights and music came back on, the suspense of seeing the the whole collection was all the more accentuated.

So what do I think of Kourtney’s 45-piece collection? What really surprised me was how versatile it really was. For each piece, different patterns of different shapes and sizes were stylized in a variety of different ways.

The collection paid tribute to Travis’ rock band Blink 182

You might immediately realize that this was not only supposed to be, but actually WAS a capsule collection. There were certainly pieces that I could see flying off the shelves instantly: everyday items like the vintage leather jacket, the Blink 182 tee, the pinstripe blazer and the oversized houndstooth coat.

The print on this mesh two-piece was designed by Travis’ personal tattoo artist, Chuey Quintanar

And of course, there was also a lot for the trendy shoppers out there. In another sentimental nod to his relationship, the print of Kourtney’s long-sleeved mesh top and matching set of pants were actually designed by Travis’ personal tattoo artist, Chuey Quintanar.

I also think that when the average buyer hears of an “affordable” collection, there is always a concern that lower prices may equate to lower quality, but I can assure you that was not the case here.

Is Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo collection sustainable?

The 45-piece collection is made with recycled fibers and features two vintage pieces

Sustainability is an incredibly important and complex issue, especially in the fashion industry, but in an Instagram statement released a few hours before the show, Kourtney summed up her approach to the collection in a very touching way:

“I certainly don’t have all the answers,” he wrote, “but for someone who has worked with a fast fashion line in the past, who hasn’t had a backlash because I wasn’t calling attention to trying to make better changes, I’m proud to do it with intention and purpose “.

Kourtney explained how the collection is addressing sustainability

She added:

“Boohoo contacted me to be a sustainability ambassador, and even though I knew it would have a backlash because the two don’t go hand in hand, I thought that fast fashion, or the fashion industry in general, won’t go. everywhere. I thought about the attention that this collaboration would bring to people who otherwise would have no idea of ​​the impact of fast fashion on our planet. I thought about what it would be like to push Boohoo to make some initial changes and then hold them accountable for bigger, impactful changes. It definitely makes noise, exactly what I was hoping for ”.

What Kourtney’s statement really points to is that this collection is a step in the right direction and one that the planet urgently needs.

Travis congratulated Kourtney on her Boohoo collection with a beautiful bouquet of red roses

Of course, the idea that Boohoo’s new collection could be 100% sustainable isn’t realistic, but the fact that a historically fast fashion company is doing the research and taking the time to create a modification with recycled fibers and pieces. vintage is certainly a sign of progress.

But what I think really reinforces both Kourtney’s and Boohoo’s mission to advocate for greener fashion, is the fact that the collaboration also involves a range of social content, which is available for viewing on YouTube.

Being able to see Kourtney meet up with sustainability experts around the world, and over the course of a year, it actually shows that her words carry weight behind, that she’s not just making a speech to fans, but actually taking time to learn more and do better.

Regardless of your take on the collection, the fact that millions of social media users are conversing about the very nature of sustainability is an undeniable victory for the cause. And I can only hope that Boohoo continues to pave the way for other fast fashion brands to change both the design and the manufacturing process to further benefit the planet.

