Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick sued for a lottery that would not release prizes

Trouble ahead for Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick. According to TMZ, which unearthed a class action, the two sponsored a lottery that did not release any promised prizes, which is why they would be sued. The winner was supposed to receive $ 100,000 and 2 first-class tickets to Los Angeles, as well as a 3-night stay in Beverly Hills to “shop like Kim Kardashian”.

The lawsuit argues that the 2020 lottery was in fact a farce and that the real purpose was for the celebrities to work with an Australian company called “Curated”, also sued, to collect and sell personal information to advertisers. According to the legal documents collected, the lawsuit would ask for 20 million dollars from each of the stars of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, in addition to the Australian company.

The class-action match says the winners were announced, but their Instagram accounts were quickly made private, doubting the regularity of the trades. Without considering that the people, according to what claimed in the lawsuit, who participated in the contest were flooded with messages from hundreds of advertisers, some even with potentially offensive and unwanted content. Australian company sources instead told TMZ that every winner is legitimate and has received the prizes, with the ability to prove it through documents.

The lawsuit says the lottery was organized by many influencers, besides Scott and Kim, on Instagram including Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie, Gretchen Christine Rossi and Christine Quinn. But the only 2 specifically sued are Kim and Scott, along with the Australian company. For now, TMZ said, neither Kardashian nor Disick have made any statements.

