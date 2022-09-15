Kevin Owens reveals who he would call from NXT

Kevin Owens debuted in the main cast of WWE in 2015; however, even there he has not forgotten his time in NXT and has been able to visit the black and gold brand sporadically, and We are aware of the great appreciation he has for what was his first house in WWE.

► Kevin Owens would call The Creed Brothers

Speaking of NXT, Kevin Owens still closely follows the Superstars of said brand and He recently revealed who he would be excited to share a ring with in WWE.

The former Universal Champion appeared on this week’s edition of WWE The Bump alongside Johnny Gargano and stated that if he ever needed any backup, he would ask the two NXT stars currently featured there for help. He referred to the Creed Brothers, who were already NXT Couples Champions.

“There’s a lot of really good talent out there, but right now I think The Creed Brothers are a little above everyone else if I’m going to be brutally honest.. I really love them, I love being in the ring with them, or if I ever need a security policy, they are probably guys that I would look for.

Kevin Owens has not had much affinity for teamwork in the past, but he has been part of multi-man fights like WarGames or Survivor Series and perhaps this can be a preview for a future story for the former Universal Champion wants to form his own faction.