Keanu Reeves: from traveling 4 thousand kilometers from Canada, to buying this car…

Keanu Reeves has become one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood. But what few know is the journey that the Canadian had to go through to reach stardom and be able to buy a millionaire car. Discover it here!

September 14, 2022 11:53 p.m.

After his keynote appearances in “Limit Point” Y speed in the early ’90s, everyone realized that a star had been born. Keanu Reeves became the new teenage heartthrob thanks to his unflappable personality and unique charisma which soon led him to walk through each genre of the seventh art with the same ease with which you can find a pizzeria in the center of Buenos Aires.

However, what few know is the journey that the 58-year-old actor had to travel to stardom. In his own words, Reeves traveled 4,041 kilometers from the city of Toronto, in Canada, to Los Angeles with the mission of becoming the next benchmark of the big screen.

He made this long journey aboard a Volvo 122 that today does not exceed 10 thousand dollars in the market. However, this sacrifice would have been worth it if we take a look at the most recent results: after finishing the recording of John Wickthe last great saga starring the actor born in Beirut, Reeves added a mighty $3 million Bugatti Veyron to his garage.

This two-seater supercar that was born in the factories of Molsheim, in France, was the predecessor of the famous Bugatti Chiron Sport, the fastest production car in the world since 2017. Keanu has always considered himself a lover of speed and found the Veyron model to be the perfect addition to his garage full of motorcycles.

From the Veyron we can highlight its 8.0-liter W16 engine with 1,100 maximum power hp, 400 less than the Chiron Sport. But this small difference is by no means a cause for shame: Keanu Reeves’ Bugatti develops 407 kilometers per hour top speed and about 430 km/h in its sport version.