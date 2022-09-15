Katy Perry: “Soon to work on a new album”

Engaged in her long residency in Las Vegas, Katy Perry however, he found the time to chat with the actress and friend Drew Barrymore for his show and reveal some information on his next moves. According to what has been told, the singer seems in fact willing to get “soon” a work on new music which he would like to have fans all over the world listen to.

Katy Perry: new album and then world tour

The voice of “I kissed a girl” let slip some detail on his future projects while reflecting with Drew Barrymore on the differences between Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, this is the name of the pop star at the birth, in real life and Katy Perry as an artist who performs on stage. “I think the person on stage is obviously a character,” explained the singer, before stressing: “I love my current showit’s my favorite show. “In front of her friend Drew’s disbelief, Katy Perry then said:” Soon, probably, I’ll write and make another record. Then after I will do the world Tour and it will be fantastic. ”A new album would come to offer a following the previous work “Smile” which, released in the summer of 2020, contained the singles “Daisies” and “Not the end of the world”.