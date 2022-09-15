Julia Roberts returns to the romantic comedy: when is the premiere of Passage to Paradise, cast and trailer

After 10 years without making a romantic comedy, Julia Roberts returns to the genre that gave her the most joy with the film passage to paradise. Directed by Ol Parker and co-starring George Clooney, the proposal that arrives this Thursday puts the actress from Pretty Woman, Notting Hill Y Runaway Bride. The keys to the film that promises to become one of the movie surprises of the week.

in the trailer of passage to paradise, Julia Roberts and George Clooney are a divorced couple who join forces to stop their daughter’s engagement and prevent her from making the same mistake they made 25 years ago. The cast of the film is completed with Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, Senayt Mebrahtu, Talha Sentürk and Maxime Bouttier, among others.

The film marks the fifth time Roberts and Clooney have shared shots after Ocean’s Eleven (2001), Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002), Ocean’s Twelve (2004) Y MoneyMonster (2016). In recent statements, The actress fueled the expectation of her fans by comparing Passage to Paradise with Notting Hill Y My best friend’s Wedding, both box office hits and critically acclaimed.

On the other hand, Roberts returns to the big screen after four years absent, since his last project for cinemas was in 2018 with Ben’s return, a raw drama in which she played a mother who fights for her son (Lucas Hedges) to quit drugs. Nevertheless, his last romantic comedies date back to 2010 and 2011, when he appeared in Eat Pray Love Y Larry Crowne, it’s never too late.

Why Julia Roberts walked away from the romantic comedy

During the promotion of Gaslitseries of Starz which had a world premiere on April 24, Roberts explained why in these 20 years she has moved so far away from the romantic comedies that made her shine in the ’90s. The main reason is that she chose to become more selective with her projects after becoming a mother, since accepting a role in a film required her to distance herself from her children. “The question is this: If I thought something was good enough, I would have done it. But I also had three children in the last 18 years,” he revealed in an interview with New York Times.