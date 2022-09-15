Johnny Gargano provides an update on the status of Candice LeRae

On August 22 on Monday Night RAW, fans in Toronto were surprised by the return of Johnny Gargano to WWE. The NXT triple crown champion reappeared in the company nine months after the end of his contract, confirming his arrival on the main roster and his continuity in the same place he left in December 2021.

As a result of this event, several fans and journalists have wondered if Candice LeRae She will follow in her husband’s footsteps and re-sign an agreement with the McMahon family company. During an interview for the podcast “Out of Character with Ryan Satin“Johnny Gargano provided a status update of Candice after her pregnancy and subsequent motherhood.

“I can’t speak for her,” Gargano said. “But I think that she’s not totally sure of a comeback. Motherhood has been an unprecedented adventure for Candice, and she looks totally happy in that role. A comeback is the kind of thing that could progress as weeks go by, but she doesn’t feel bad about being home with a baby. She feels very happy to be a mother and he enjoys it very much. You never know what might happen in the future, but right now she’s happy with her current situation.”

Candice LeRae ended her contractual commitments with WWE on May 6, 2022, several weeks after the birth of her son Quill. Various sources reported that the company chose not to extend its agreement due to her maternity leave. This fact ended a stage of almost five years with WWE, where she traveled the development territory and lifted the Women’s Tag Team Championship on one occasion.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Extreme Rules and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.