Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated Alopecia Day with a beautiful selfie

Jada Pinkett Smith – who has proudly worn a shaved head for a year, ever since her daughter Willow convinced her to accept her hair loss related to alopecia– celebrated on September 13 the movement Bald Is Beautiful in the alopecia daywith a selfie more glamorous than anything else in our feeds right now.

‘Happy alopecia day to all my brothers and sisters without hair’, wrote the actress and presenter of Red Table Talk next to a photo of her relaxing in a well-decorated room, wearing a silk dress, long eyelashes, shiny dark lips and diamond earrings. No hair, it doesn’t matter.

Instagram @jadapinkettsmith

The pinkett smith hairor lack thereof, triggered a remarkable controversy earlier this year after Oscars host Chris Rock compared it to Demi Moore’s famous shaved head in G.I. Janeof 1997, which caused the husband of Pinkett SmithWill Smith punch the comedian in the face… and then Will win an Oscar… and then get kicked out of the Oscars. own Pinkett Smith He hasn’t talked about it, except to ask for ‘healing’.

In July 2021, when her mother shaved completely, Willow did too, sharing a photo of her matching cuts, writing that ‘a gift is pure when given from the heart to the right person at the right time and place. , and when we expect nothing in return’.