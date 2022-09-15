Is there really a chance that Google Play and Android services will return to Huawei?

In Andro4all we have talked long and hard about Huawei lately. Some time ago we wondered how it could continue to be the brand with the most active users after the ban imposed in 2019 by the Trump administration.

The reasons that justified this phenomenon were diverse, the main one being that they made good devices and did them well. Now, having learned that the US plans to ease restrictions, we wonder something else: Will the brand recover Google services?

What the US government says

The Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security released a statement, confirming that the US government would release some technologies and software standardized from American firms to Chinese firms.

These technologies would be released under a standardization and normalization regulations which US stakeholders would have to come to. And the aforementioned Office of Industry and Security of the Department of Commerce has not offered details about what technologies (or what software) are going to be released.

The report published by the agency consists of several sections. One of them refers to chipset accuracy and other related software, where Google Mobile Services (GMS) could also enter. From Huawei Central they assure that in the report nothing specifically revealed; there are no specific details about the technologies that will be shared with the new standards.

It is worth remembering that MSGs make up a suite of proprietary services for Android phones. Most manufacturers certify their devices through GMS, and then install Google apps.

However, from the source it is pointed out that there is a possibility that Huawei will recover the GMS. Still, it’s early to say anything.

A big step for Huawei

Keep in mind that the “trump blow” to Huawei not only prevents them from having access to Google services, but also prevents them from having access to the latest Qualcomm processors.

To recover the GMS, the phones of the Chinese brand would compete again with the main manufacturers. Taking into account the good work shown by the Chinese by creating their own mobile services, having this software and this technology again would undoubtedly lift them back to a position similar to the one they had in 2019.

On the other hand, Huawei mobile services and Google mobile services could coexist at the firm’s terminals. It would be the same situation that other manufacturers such as Samsung or Xiaomi currently have. In this way, it could be left to the user to decide which ones he wants to use.

Even so, it is still early to venture anything. We hope that in the coming months there will be news on the subject. That the Chinese manufacturer returned to the front line of the game it would be great news for everyone.