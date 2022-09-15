Is it worth paying 1,300 euros for the iPhone 14 Pro?

In general, most users you do not need a mobile as powerful as the iPhone 14 Pro , whose minimum price is 1,319 euros. A disproportionate amount for many of those looking for a new phone, especially since not everyone is going to squeeze the capabilities that it hides inside.

The iPhone 14 Pro and the Pro Max version are the ones that offer the most changes compared to the previous ones. Mainly, because it integrates the new A16 Bionic chip to boast of power, as well as a 48MP lens and the Dynamic Island as an outstanding novelty, among other improvements. Modifications that currently make it the best smartphone of the moment.

This has led us to ask ourselves if it is really worth pay more than 1,300 euros for the Pro or Pro Max models . So the objective of this article is to dispel possible doubts for all those who are thinking of making the leap to the new line of devices by the Cupertino company.

It is not profitable to pay such a figure if you do not want a perfect terminal in every way. Many prefer to bet on a cheapest terminal also offers a considerable power more than enough to play demanding video games, chat or access any application without delay.

The differential aspect is that even in the high-end of devices it is difficult to find a case that can reach the iPhone 14 Pro in photographic terms. Be careful, this does not mean that there are no alternatives with good cameras, there are, and many, but none manages to compete face to face today.

As for the screen, it should be noted that there is a wide variety of smartphones who already equip one AMOLED screen which is ideal for content playback. Likewise, 5G is not an exclusive feature of the most expensive devices and in facets such as the battery there are cases that are much higher than the Apple iPhone.

If you already have an iPhone…

Everything changes if you are a user of Tim Cook’s company, that is, if your phone is an iPhone from past generations. There are those who prefer one of these smartphones above all else, but, equally, we are talking about a price ranging from €1,319 in the case of iPhone 14 Pro Y €1,469 in regards to the iPhone 14 ProMax.

However, differences that both present compared to the previous models are evident. This is something that we have already mentioned at the beginning, such as the more powerful processor to execute processes without experiencing a second of load, in addition to a substantial improvement in the cameras with a increase in megapixels to gain detail. This along with the disappearance of the notch to bet on the Dynamic Island that has given so much to talk about to offer a status bar that changes shape. On the other hand, keep in mind that the screen is the same as on previous occasions, using a Super Retina XDR OLED panel for colorful and clear images.

We talked about key features that are worth upgrading your iPhone for. Of course, it all depends on the model you have in your possession, since having an iPhone 8, 9 or XR is not the same as having a much more recent iPhone 13. In the latter case, it is important to appreciate the improvements in general terms, because, although it is true that there is an increase in performance, but your iPhone 13 has outstanding performance for any task and you may not feel the difference so palpably. On the other hand, in older models there are significant modifications with which you will notice the generation gap.

It is also important to note that in the case of having an iPhone 13 you can opt for the option to sell it to save for your future purchase of the iPhone 14 Pro. With the sale of the base variant you can get between 700 and 800 euros, so if you have a higher version the benefit will be greater. So if finally the iPhone 14 Pro comes out for about 300 or 400 euros, the change is 100% recommended.