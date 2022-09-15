INVOX Medical, voice recognition software for medical reports, expects to triple its annual results from 2023 – Salud Ediciones

INVOX Medical, voice recognition software for the dictation and transcription of medical reports, expects to triple its annual results from 2023 thanks to its entry into the Portuguese and Brazilian markets, adapting its solution to the Portuguese language, and its commitment to a team own in the Latin American region, led by Andrea Carabelli, current Business Manager of INVOX Medical for Latin America.

In fact, it is expected that this situation will also generate an increase in international sales, which last year accounted for 25% of the total registered by the development company VÓCALI, which this year celebrates its 15th anniversary. Thanks to the evolution of the corporation throughout its history, the work of its own team that operates in Latin America and the collaboration with local partners.

INVOX Medical is already present in 20 countries, and plans to increase its market share by 24%, going from the almost 500 hospital and health centers where it currently operates to 620 this year.

This was explained by the main managers of the company at a meeting held at the headquarters of the Royal National Academy of Medicine in Madrid.

Juan Salvador Castejón, CEO of VÓCALI, and Pedro Vivancos, Director of Innovation Strategy at INVOX Medical, were present at the meeting. For 2023-2024, the goal of doubling the number of new clients of this voice recognition software has been set, with the incorporation of Brazil and Portugal and the consolidation of the new policies of this startup from Murcia in Latin American countries and Spain.

“We are committed to increasing penetration in these markets, accelerating business development and positioning ourselves as the reference voice recognition solution for healthcare, a milestone we are achieving, since we already have dictionaries for 20 specialties with a 95% success rate and that they save the doctor 35% of the time he spends to write a report”, Castejón has indicated.

The company’s strategy focuses on progressively improving the INVOX Medical software, dedicating constant resources to R&D&I, with which not only the number of dictionaries for new specialties and the available languages ​​are increased (it is expected that by 2023 are available in Catalan and some beta version in French).

Mobile applications are also developed to facilitate the use of technology in different medical scenarios; in the integration of RPA (Robotic Process Automation) technologies so that users can carry out complex operations through voice commands, and not just dictate reports; and in the transcription of doctor-patient consultations and the application of NLP technologies to structure information.

“We are talking about solutions based on artificial intelligence and machine learning, applied to natural language processing, which we have been able to develop thanks to exhaustive analysis work with tens of thousands of anonymized medical reports, which have helped the system to recognize the terminology scientific knowledge of each branch and the expressions commonly used”, explains Vivancos.

INVOX Medical is the leading voice recognition software for dictation and transcription of medical reports in Spanish-speaking countries. Developed by the technology-based Murcian company VÓCALI in 2011, it is available for more than 20 medical specialties and in two languages: Spanish and Portuguese. It is a solution based on natural language, based on the research carried out by its founders, Vivancos and Castejón.

INVOX Medical is present in more than 500 centers in 20 countries, and its clients include a multitude of public health services, large hospitals of international prestige, networks of private clinics, diagnostic centers and laboratories.





